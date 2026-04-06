Martha Stewart Didn't Start Big. Here's How She Grew Her Garden To 156 Acres

While Martha Stewart may be an expert source of gardening information today, even she had to get started somewhere. Her famous Bedford Farm in New York comprises over 150 acres of orchards, berry patches, fields, and greenhouses, but it's a result of over 80 years of experience, planning, and development, and that all began when she was just three years old.

As a child, Stewart often gardened to escape the hectic nature of her eight-person household. Throughout her life, she followed her biggest piece of advice for beginner gardeners: practice. Rather than start right off the bat ploughing fields and building greenhouses, she avoided being overly ambitious, developing gardening beds on her various properties throughout her life. For Stewart, especially, this practice and experimentation were especially important, as she still prefers to grow what she can from scratch, whether that's daffodils from bulbs or trees from saplings.

When she purchased her famous Bedford Farm in 2000, she applied all her decades of gardening experience to her blank canvas. Still, even after years of planning and execution, it exists in a state of flux. Stewart embraces continuing education, and her garden reflects this, whether that's replacing downed trees or mapping out new cultivars of flowers for her beds. Her space today straddles the line between garden and farm, with hundreds of egg-laying chickens, acres of cultivated woodland, and various horses and donkeys.