Why Soil Matters When Growing Tomatoes In Your Garden

While not particularly difficult to grow, tomatoes still have a handful of requirements you'll need to meet if you want them fruitful, healthy, and delicious. Food Republic spoke with Michael Clarke, landscape architect, horticulturist, and founder of Yardwork, to learn why soil may be the most important factor to growing these savory fruits.

"The soil should be well-draining yet retain moisture well since tomatoes need consistent moisture, but soggy soil leads to root rot," Clarke said. "Additionally, this will promote deep root growth and prevent diseases like blossom-end rot." Just about every type of tomato has complex roots that not only greedily soak up water, but also nutrients. Keep an eye out for wilting or yellowing leaves, limp stems, or fruit dying before it ripens, as all of these are signs it's time to water your vegetable garden. Clarke recommended maintaining high levels of phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and magnesium for the best possible produce, something easily managed with the right fertilizer or compost.

"The soil should also be rich in organic matter[,] which improves soil structure and microbial life and enhances the flavor of the tomatoes, while boosting nutrient uptake, especially potassium and calcium[,] which are key for fruit development and taste," Clarke continued. Maintaining both nutrient and moisture levels is more important for indeterminate and determinate tomato plants, as they'll grow continuously until the first frost. This is easier in some types of soil than others, but fixing up a garden patch to grow great tomatoes is easy, provided you know how.