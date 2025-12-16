Here's How Many Cartons Of Eggs Martha Stewart's Chickens Lay In A Day

If you're looking to find farm fresh eggs near you, you're in luck if you live next to Martha Stewart. In an interview with Tasting Table, Stewart revealed that her more-than-200 chickens on her New York farm provide a whopping total of 60 to 100 eggs a day — totaling five to eight cartons!

Stewart raises a lot of Cream Legbars and Cuckoo Marans, known for their blue and brown eggs, respectively, and a truly laudable production. Every year, she gets about 31,500 eggs she estimates to be worth around $10,000 — though that's still not enough to even cover their feed. Of course, it's not like she has to eat every last one on the day. After all, properly stored farm fresh eggs can typically last about two weeks at room temperature and more than three months in the fridge. Still, though, with her incredible abundance, Stewart could make between 15 and 25 daily quiches without ever leaving her house.

Hens reach their peak laying age between 20 and 78 weeks, still producing but slowing down after this time. While Stewart regularly cycles out her older birds for new chicks, her flock still boasts some remarkable fruitfulness. She achieves this with a mix of old-fashioned methods and careful structuring, all to provide a high-quality home for birds to thrive.