Why Bartenders Roll Their Eyes When Customers Order 'A Beer'

Different drink orders can tell a bartender exactly what a customer is like — whether you're looking for a specific cocktail or trying to get a wine recommendation. But when it comes to simple orders that enrage them, there's none quite so infuriating as "a beer."

A bartender's job basically boils down to dealing with potentially hundreds of customers a night and pouring or mixing even more drinks, all while juggling other duties like keeping ice chests full, restocking fridges, changing kegs, and keeping their space clean. When someone orders "a beer" and doesn't patronize the place enough to have a firmly established regular drink, all they're doing is creating more work. Now, instead of just grabbing the desired beverage, the bartender has to take the extra time to narrow down exactly what they want.

While it may seem innocuous, ordering "a beer" disrupts workflow and forces the bartender to start guessing at relevant questions that help whittle down what exactly you want. Now imagine this happening multiple times a night, and add up all the time spent dealing with this vague request that could have been used elsewhere. Since a bartender's job is so time-sensitive, it's enough to make any seasoned vet roll their eyes.