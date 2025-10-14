Servers Explain What Different Drink Orders Say About Customers

If you've ever wondered whether or not bartenders judge you based on your drink order, they do. How could they not? I mean, whether you order a Long Island iced tea or a scotch on the rocks definitely says something about you. At the very least, it gives us a peek into your palate for booze. Often, it's a positive assessment, but not always. Even when it's not, it's all in good fun, though, right? Regardless, if you've ever wondered what bartenders are thinking when you order a specific drink, I've got you covered.

As someone with 10 years of bartending experience, I've had ample time to clock different guests and what their drink orders say about them. I don't speak for the entire community, though, so I also checked in with a few additional experts: Art Thorne, a bartender at Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge in Las Vegas, Brian "Jun" Juntarashine, the head bartender at KEI New York, Luke Slater, the resident Beer and Whisky Connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, and Amby Estevez, the lead bartender and beverage consultant at Caspian's in Las Vegas. All together, we'll give you a peek behind the curtain, or should I say the brain of the people who serve up your tasty adult beverages. Fingers-crossed we don't hit any nerves along the way. A little ribbing never hurts, but offending customers isn't our objective. After all, it is the service industry.