The Simple Drink Order Request That Enrages Bartenders
Most people who are of legal drinking age have a go-to beverage request, whether it's an old-school cocktail, a German-origin bock beer, or even a red wine to go with a restaurant's fried chicken. Those who are newly 21, or just not very experienced with alcohol, might not, though, and there is something worse they can do than dithering (or withering) when it's their turn to order. According to Jackie Ocampo, owner of The Office Hour, that is requesting "the bartender's choice."
"While it sounds casual and harmless," she continued, "it really causes such a delay in the flow and it feels like a setup for failure." Ocampo told Food Republic that even when the request is in earnest, the bartender is then forced to access their brain's Rolodex of recipes to think up a drink that has universal appeal, because they don't know the customer's preferences. If they actually stop to ask the customer what flavors they like, how sweet they prefer drinks, etc., it causes an even greater disruption to the service, "all while knowing there's a high likelihood the guest may not actually like the final drink."
Another reason Ocampo explained that this request enrages bartenders is because the customer might be fishing for a free drink. Essentially, what they'll do is dislike whatever cocktail the bartender gives them, then ask for a refund or a replacement (for free).
How to order a drink when you don't know what to get
It happens to the best of us: You're out at a bar, it's your turn to order, and your mind goes blank. You suddenly forget every single drink you've ever had, and especially every drink you've ever enjoyed. As you stare, wild-eyed, at the bartender, you almost reach for the phrase, "Bartender's choice!" But then you remember your training. "Give even minimal direction like a base spirit, a flavor profile, or a style of drink," Jackie Ocampo recommended. Asking for something sweet with vodka is better than nothing, and it gives the bartender a more specific idea of what you like, while also narrowing down the recipes they know.
If you're totally untried and have no idea what you enjoy, you might want to host a tasting party so that you can sample a bunch of different cocktails without burdening a bartender on a busy night. Have everyone bring a bottle of liquor and a mixer, like classic pairings such as vodka and orange or cranberry juice, rum and Coke, and gin and tonic (or soda). One of the best things about hosting an event like this — aside from discovering your taste preferences — is that you don't have to drink a full glass of each cocktail; you can mix mini versions, so you can try a bunch of tasty combos without your head ending up in a toilet by the end of the night.