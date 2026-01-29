The Simple Drink Order Request That Enrages Bartenders

Most people who are of legal drinking age have a go-to beverage request, whether it's an old-school cocktail, a German-origin bock beer, or even a red wine to go with a restaurant's fried chicken. Those who are newly 21, or just not very experienced with alcohol, might not, though, and there is something worse they can do than dithering (or withering) when it's their turn to order. According to Jackie Ocampo, owner of The Office Hour, that is requesting "the bartender's choice."

"While it sounds casual and harmless," she continued, "it really causes such a delay in the flow and it feels like a setup for failure." Ocampo told Food Republic that even when the request is in earnest, the bartender is then forced to access their brain's Rolodex of recipes to think up a drink that has universal appeal, because they don't know the customer's preferences. If they actually stop to ask the customer what flavors they like, how sweet they prefer drinks, etc., it causes an even greater disruption to the service, "all while knowing there's a high likelihood the guest may not actually like the final drink."

Another reason Ocampo explained that this request enrages bartenders is because the customer might be fishing for a free drink. Essentially, what they'll do is dislike whatever cocktail the bartender gives them, then ask for a refund or a replacement (for free).