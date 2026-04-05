5 Frozen Breakfast Options From Costco To Start Your Morning Right, And 2 You Should Avoid

As someone who either reaches for a banana or a slightly savory option for breakfast, I have to admit that eating an entire cinnamon roll for my first meal of the day feels like a bit of a stretch for me (and I doubt I'm alone on that). That's why I'd argue this would fall more into "breakfast treat" territory (or any time of day dessert, if we're being honest), but it's still worth lumping in with these other items.

Of course, this is something you're more likely to break out for a Sunday celebration or brunch get-together rather than a random morning before heading into work, in part because making gooey cinnamon rolls takes time. But these certainly save you on that front — they come together very easily with just 20 minutes in the oven. It should also go without saying that my kitchen smelled truly amazing while they were baking in a way that actually brought out my sweet tooth.

I'm willing to say here that these are the best pre-packaged cinnamon rolls I've ever made (not that I would expect anything less from a brand I respect as much as Annie's). These have the perfect amount of cinnamon filling and soft, chewy dough that feels like it melts in your mouth. Before I even realized what was happening, I all but finished my sample bun, and was already considering splitting a second with my wife. And it's perfect with coffee!