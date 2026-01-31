15 Costco Frozen Items That Are Packed With Protein
There's been a growing interest in eating more protein, and for good reason. The macronutrient supports several vital functions, including maintaining muscle, providing energy, and helping blood sugar levels stay stable. And because protein takes longer to digest than other nutrients, it also helps you feel full longer.
So, how much protein should you eat? The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for sedentary adults is 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight, according to the Mayo Clinic. To calculate your daily needs, multiply your weight in pounds by 0.36. If you exercise regularly, increase that amount to about 0.5 to 0.7 grams per pound. People over age 40 to 50, when muscle loss typically begins, should aim for roughly 0.45 to 0.55 grams per pound.
Costco shoppers looking to up the protein in their diets have plenty of options from its Kirkland label and other brands, including meat, poultry, canned tuna, cottage cheese, tofu, black beans, and Greek yogurt or skyr. However, while Redditors like beef sticks from Costco for a quick fix, high-protein foods also fill Costco's freezer cases across a wide range of cuisines and formats. Some frozen items simply need to be popped into the oven, microwave, or air fryer, while others can be used as building blocks for your own nutritious meals. To save you time and guesswork, we've explored the freezer section to find plenty of delicious and convenient ways to boost your protein intake.
Build a restaurant-quality rice bowl in minutes
Pieces of white meat chicken and a blend of colorful vegetables combine with Asian-inspired flavor in frozen Kahiki Chicken Rice Bowls with Teriyaki Sauce. Ideal for a well-balanced lunch or dinner, each bowl in the six-count, 75-ounce box packs 27 grams of protein.
Feast on a meaty frozen pizza
Frozen pizza gets a meat lover's dream upgrade with Motor City Pizza Co. Ultimate Meat Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza. Its three-meat topping delivers 20 grams of protein per serving, with two traditionally thick-crusted, six-serving pizzas in the 59-ounce box.
Stock your freezer with a comfort food classic
You can savor a classic American comfort dish straight from the freezer in minutes with Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies. Each hearty serving of creamily sauced chicken and mixed vegetables enclosed in pastry contains 17 grams of protein. The box includes eight 10-ounce pies.
Make frozen dumplings an easy part of your mealtime rotation
Broth, beef filling, and steamed dough wrappers mingle deliciously with each bite of bibigo Beef Pho Steamed Soup Dumplings, which are exclusive to Costco. Each six-dumpling, single-tray serving in the six-tray box provides 16 grams of protein, plus 1 additional gram from the dipping sauce.
Choose salmon if you're serious about protein
Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon takes the crown for the most protein on this list, with each 6-ounce serving in the eight-serving package boasting 37 grams of protein. These versatile, conveniently sized frozen filets are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids that support heart health.
Wake up to meaty breakfast bowl bliss
Start your morning with a 23-gram burst of protein from Jimmy Dean's Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl. Each of the eight savory bowls in the 56-ounce box combines classic breakfast favorites into one filling meal.
Enhance your meals with seasoned chicken strips
Poultry lovers know that Costco's cheap rotisserie chicken is great, but a 16-serving bag of Tyson Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast Strips offers a wealth of mealtime possibilities with the added benefit of a longer shelf life. Use them for sandwiches, wraps, salads, or pastas. Each 3-ounce serving adds 17 grams of protein to your dish.
Make the Impossible tastily real for your next burger
Impossible Burger Patties may be meat-free, but they don't fall short on protein, offering 19 grams per 4-ounce patty designed to mimic the taste of a traditional burger. Most of that protein comes from soy, and the patties are sold 10 to a bag.
This breakfast sandwich comes on a croissant bun
Costco's Kirkland Signature Croissant Breakfast Sandwich is believed by many to be a dupe of Starbucks' Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, down to the round croissant bun. Dupe or not, there's no doubting its protein, as each sandwich in the eight-count box has 17 grams.
Give Philly's most iconic food a spot in your freezer
No trip to Philadelphia is necessary to snap up Raybern's Philly Cheesesteak Crafted Sandwiches from Costco and take a taste journey to the City of Brotherly Love. Each classic meat-and-cheese sandwich in the six-count box weighs 5.6 ounces and delivers 21 grams of protein.
Snack on the vegetable world's protein over-achiever
Madame Organic Edamame contains less protein than many other items on this list, but it still earns an honorable mention as the vegetable — technically a legume — with the highest protein content. Each 9-ounce serving-size bag, measured with pods, provides 13 grams of protein.
Snap up saucy wings for game time or anytime
It's a culinary gift that one of America's favorite snacks, chicken wings like Pilgrim's Crispy Wings with Honey BBQ Sauce, packs as much protein as it does. A 3-ounce edible portion contains 18 grams of protein, with about 11 servings per 4-pound package.
Flex your cooking skills with this special seafood
Japan's Hokkaido scallops are celebrated as one of the finest varieties of seafood, prized for their sweet, buttery flavor, meaty texture, and large size. East Coast Seafood Japanese Hokkaido Scallops deliver 19 grams of protein per 4-ounce serving, with eight servings per bag.
Pick up this rich version of an Italian standby
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna benefits from two types of meat and four cheeses layered into one hearty dish. Each serving of this Italian-American favorite contains 23 grams of protein, with six servings per 3-pound package.
Savor the classic flavors of this shrimp dish
Costco's Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp is essentially shrimp scampi by another name, featuring the same traditional ingredients and flavors. Dig into its classic goodness and you'll also get 20 grams of protein per serving, from its 2-pound package that has eight servings.