15 Costco Frozen Items That Are Packed With Protein

There's been a growing interest in eating more protein, and for good reason. The macronutrient supports several vital functions, including maintaining muscle, providing energy, and helping blood sugar levels stay stable. And because protein takes longer to digest than other nutrients, it also helps you feel full longer.

So, how much protein should you eat? The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for sedentary adults is 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight, according to the Mayo Clinic. To calculate your daily needs, multiply your weight in pounds by 0.36. If you exercise regularly, increase that amount to about 0.5 to 0.7 grams per pound. People over age 40 to 50, when muscle loss typically begins, should aim for roughly 0.45 to 0.55 grams per pound.

Costco shoppers looking to up the protein in their diets have plenty of options from its Kirkland label and other brands, including meat, poultry, canned tuna, cottage cheese, tofu, black beans, and Greek yogurt or skyr. However, while Redditors like beef sticks from Costco for a quick fix, high-protein foods also fill Costco's freezer cases across a wide range of cuisines and formats. Some frozen items simply need to be popped into the oven, microwave, or air fryer, while others can be used as building blocks for your own nutritious meals. To save you time and guesswork, we've explored the freezer section to find plenty of delicious and convenient ways to boost your protein intake.