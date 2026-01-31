10 Ways You Can Ruin Your Food In The Microwave

Microwaves seem like easy enough appliances. Everybody's familiar with the mechanics of one. Just chuck your food in there, press a few buttons, and voilà; your leftovers are ready to eat. Sounds easy enough. But it's never that straightforward, is it? Almost everybody's tried to reheat leftovers in a microwave and ended up with food that's somehow bone-dry, hot as lava at the edges, and Ice Age–cold in the middle. What gives?

Though they've been culprit in countless ruined dinners, microwaves are actually pretty good at what they do. Sure, they've largely been outpaced by air fryers when it comes to reheating food — you can't really beat an appliance that somehow manages to resurrect day-old fries. But microwaves still excel at plenty of things: steaming vegetables like broccoli, poaching eggs, cooking rice, cleaning and shucking corn.

Still, extracting good food from a microwave requires a bit of finesse. A run-of-the-mill household microwave may be a simple machine, but it isn't a blunt instrument. Crude habits don't work if you're trying to get the most out of it. What they will do, instead, is reliably ruin your food. So what habits throw the microwave completely out of rhythm with your meal? Here's a roundup of microwave mistakes that can actually ruin your food, along with tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your microwave.