What To Look For When Buying Quality Frozen Fish

Some of the best seafood options to buy frozen are salmon, scallops, and shrimp. Muscles and clams can also provide a tasty flavor profile after being frozen, as long as they were pre-cooked and placed in a vacuum-sealed container. "Definitely avoid frozen oysters and very flaky fish is a no as well" though, executive chef Juan Cabrera told Food Republic. These types of delicate seafood can completely lose their structure and texture once frozen.

Now, let's say you forgot to take your frozen seafood you out of the freezer in enough time to adequately thaw it via the fridge overnight (the preferred method), or to thaw in a sink of cold water, leaving you in a lurch come time to cook. There's no shame, we've all done it. In the event of this predicament, however, not every type of fish will do. The best kinds that can withstand going straight from the freezer to the frying pan, according to our expert, are salmon, cod, and tilapia.

When this is the case, Cabrera advised, "[Rinse] off the ice for safety; cook a few minutes longer to ensure [it's] cook[ed] through, [then] bake, steam, or pan sear with a lid to retain moisture". By removing excess ice, you're mitigating the way the ice crystals can affect your filet's texture once cooked. The expert recommended preparing the once-frozen fish with a robust tomato sauce (if using a store-bought jar, consider giving it a boost of umami with additional spices) to achieve the most flavorful bite.