When To Order Seafood At A Steakhouse, According To An Expert

Today, the combination of steak and seafood isn't exactly unusual. From the secret menu mashup of a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish with a cheeseburger to upscale steakhouses serving luxurious, pricey lobster and steak platters, it's clear that the classic duo has solidified its status in the culinary world. But is it always wise to order seafood at a steakhouse? To find out, Food Republic consulted Ed Cotton, chef and co-owner of New York restaurants Jack & Charlie's No. 118 and Leonetta. His verdict? Go ahead and order seafood, but make sure the steakhouse is known for high-quality food, not just great steaks.

"What I think happens is that people know that steakhouses usually excel in dry-aged beef sourcing, aging, cutting, and cooking techniques, so they may think that seafood may be an afterthought," Cotton explains. This is a valid concern. The storage, preparation, and sourcing methods for steak and seafood couldn't be more different. Steak reaches its peak flavor and tenderness when properly aged, whereas seafood is considered best when fresh, typically consumed within a few days after it's been caught.

Restaurants that truly excel in both steak and seafood can be few and far between, but according to Cotton, "A true good steakhouse will move through fish, and there shouldn't be any issues with freshness whatsoever." So, if there is consistent movement of ingredients, you've got nothing to worry about.