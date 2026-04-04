This Aldi Steak Cut Gives You A Restaurant-Worthy Meal At Home

Thanks to Aldi's no-frills business model, it's able to sell customers some pretty luxe products at a fraction of the price they would pay at other grocery stores. Its inexpensive meat selection is a gold mine for deal hunters in particular, offering the occasional ground lamb for less than $6 and organic, grass-fed ground beef at some of the best prices around. The chain also sells numerous cuts of steak, everything from petite sirloin to grass-fed ribeyes. And then there's the Cattlemen's Ranch USDA Choice Applewood Bacon Wrapped Top Sirloin, which is reminiscent of something you might order at a casual steakhouse.

For just $8.99 (price dependent on location), you'll get two 5-ounce rounds of high-quality beef. Choice is the grade above Select, though it still ranks below Prime, with the added flavor punch of smoky bacon. No need to buy the bacon separately and then finagle with toothpicks before cooking; these ready-wrapped, restaurant-worthy steaks can be cooked immediately upon opening, though you might want to season them a bit for the best flavor.

Also, it's important to note that these are Choice sirloin, not chuck, which Aldi previously sold. If you tried bacon-wrapped steaks from Aldi before and didn't like them, it may be that you had the chuck filets. Give these sirloins a shot for your next anniversary — or just-because — dinner.