Aldi's Best-Kept Secret Might Be This Ground Meat That's More Affordable Than Other Stores

Aldi has made a name for itself by underselling pretty much every other grocery store out there. It's cheaper than Walmart in most cases, but at the same time, the quality is terrific. For instance, its produce is some of the best out there, with generous prices to boot. While some shoppers skip the meat department in their stores, others can't get enough. There is one protein in particular that might be Aldi's best-kept secret: ground lamb.

Shoppers can pick up one-pound packs of ground lamb, which are sold under the Never Any! store brand ("Never Any" refers to the lack of antibiotics, hormones, and animal product or grains in the lambs' diets) and are halal. Even better, these packages cost just $5.85 — a real steal, when you consider that a pound of ground lamb at Kroger costs $8.99 per pound, at beloved mid-Atlantic chain Wegmans it costs $8.49 per pound, and at Pennsylvania-based chain Giant Eagle the same will set you back almost $10.

There is one caveat, though; Aldi's ground lamb is an Aldi Find, which means it can sell out quickly, and once it's gone, that's it. The stores only receive one shipment for a season. However, it does appear that Aldi carries the ground lamb twice a year, in the early spring and in the fall/winter. So, keep your eyes peeled for this great deal.