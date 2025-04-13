Aldi's Best-Kept Secret Might Be This Ground Meat That's More Affordable Than Other Stores
Aldi has made a name for itself by underselling pretty much every other grocery store out there. It's cheaper than Walmart in most cases, but at the same time, the quality is terrific. For instance, its produce is some of the best out there, with generous prices to boot. While some shoppers skip the meat department in their stores, others can't get enough. There is one protein in particular that might be Aldi's best-kept secret: ground lamb.
Shoppers can pick up one-pound packs of ground lamb, which are sold under the Never Any! store brand ("Never Any" refers to the lack of antibiotics, hormones, and animal product or grains in the lambs' diets) and are halal. Even better, these packages cost just $5.85 — a real steal, when you consider that a pound of ground lamb at Kroger costs $8.99 per pound, at beloved mid-Atlantic chain Wegmans it costs $8.49 per pound, and at Pennsylvania-based chain Giant Eagle the same will set you back almost $10.
There is one caveat, though; Aldi's ground lamb is an Aldi Find, which means it can sell out quickly, and once it's gone, that's it. The stores only receive one shipment for a season. However, it does appear that Aldi carries the ground lamb twice a year, in the early spring and in the fall/winter. So, keep your eyes peeled for this great deal.
Is Aldi ground lamb any good? Plus, ideas for what to make with it
Aldi's ground lamb is almost universally beloved, with customers appreciating its flavor and versatility. On an r/Aldi thread entitled "It's back!" one commenter said, "I almost dropped my phone because I was so excited when I saw this!" while the original poster told the thread they grabbed four packs of it. "I see you stocked up...lucky," one person replied to the image, which showed all four of the lamb one-pounders in their cart. However, there were some detractors, including one who called it "the gamiest tasting lamb" they've ever purchased. It should be noted that this was just one voice among many who love the flavor, though.
The people who commented on that thread also had tons of ideas for what to make with it. If you were looking to buy first and decide what to do with it later, consider starting with one person's suggestion to make meat pies with it. They use Trader Joe's pastry dough to help cut down on prep work, while another suggested "lamb samosas, lamb and potato mash, and burgers." Yet another was thrilled at the prospect of making "real shepherd's pie," versus cottage pie (which is made with ground beef), and a fourth commenter said they make ragout to serve over polenta.