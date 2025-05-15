Why Meat Is So Cheap At Aldi

Aldi has a reputation for being one of the cheapest grocery stores around; you can find savings on everything from household items to pantry staples, and we wouldn't be surprised if it became your go-to spots for affordable produce. Customers also really love its meat department. The Germany-based supermarket chain sells chicken, pork, beef, and more for knock-down prices — in some cases, far less than you would see in other national grocery stores. But how does Aldi get away with selling meat for such low prices without the entire chain going under? Part of the reason, as it happens, is that Aldi sources some of its meats regionally.

When a grocery store sources inventory in a close proximity to where it's sold, it saves serious money on transportation. Instead of getting its meat from just one supplier, Aldi has partnerships with multiple farms located across the country, so residents in California might get their beef from a different cattle ranch than their family members in Ohio. It all meets Aldi's quality standards, but the shorter distance from farm to store saves the company money, which it then passes onto the customer. Bonus: this also means the meat in store is fresher, since it hasn't been sitting on a truck for the duration of a longer transport.