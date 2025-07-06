Hot Dogs: How America's Ballgame Classic Got Its Name

"What's in a name?" Juliet once asked about her ill-fated lover, Romeo. We at Food Republic have a similar question about hot dogs, which by any other name would be as tasty a treat. To answer the question of how America's favorite ballpark protein got its name, we dove deep into the annals of German lore to parse through the many, often conflicting, explanations for the florid appellation.

While sausages differ from hot dogs in the sense that they've been around in some form or another for around 4,000 years, the hot dogs we know and love come from the more recent past, though the exact provenance of their origins is the first topic of debate. It's generally believed that frankfurters came from, well, Frankfurt around the year 1487. Makes sense, right? However, some believe that a butcher named Johann Georghehner created them in Coburg, Germany, and later brought them to Frankfurt, and others say Germany had nothing to do it, and that the reason they're referred to as weiners is because they come from Vienna, which in German, is called "Wien."

While there are claims that American college students believed the sausages to be made of dog meat, it seems more likely that the reference to pups came from the thin, elongated shape of frankfurters, which led to people calling them "dachshund sausages," after the similarly contoured dog. These dachshund sausages were sold by New York street vendors, and by the late 1880s, the name had spread across the country.