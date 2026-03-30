Costco Samplers Have To Follow This Strict Rule

Among the many perks of a Costco membership, the free sample policy has to be one of the best. Shoppers are invited to enjoy a small taste for no charge, which can range from baked goods and cheese to even ultra-fancy caviar. But one of the most overlooked parts of this experience is the safety, and one rule patrons likely didn't know is that staff — also called samplers — must remain within a 12-foot radius of their station at all times. While this might seem odd at face value, there are several important reasons why this policy is in place.

Technically, Costco samplers aren't employees of the chain itself. Instead, they're hired by Club Demonstration Services (CDS), a third-party, in-house marketing provider for Costco. One likely reason for this arrangement is liability protection for both Costco and CDS. Costco samples aren't your typical grab-and-go offerings, and many stations involve cooking food on-site using ovens. While this enhances the shopping experience, it also introduces potential risks. If a sampler were to leave their station unattended, a range of issues could arise — from fire hazards to customer injuries. In such cases, responsibility would most likely fall on CDS.

Another reason this rule is important is food safety. There should always be a sampler present to ensure there is no cross-contamination or tampering with the food. Beyond safety and liability concerns, this also ensures customers have a pleasant experience, with a friendly sampler always available to help them and provide more information about the product. After all, while the samples may be free, the sampler's role goes beyond simply handing out products. They are there to encourage customers to make a purchase.