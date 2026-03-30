Costco Samplers Have To Follow This Strict Rule
Among the many perks of a Costco membership, the free sample policy has to be one of the best. Shoppers are invited to enjoy a small taste for no charge, which can range from baked goods and cheese to even ultra-fancy caviar. But one of the most overlooked parts of this experience is the safety, and one rule patrons likely didn't know is that staff — also called samplers — must remain within a 12-foot radius of their station at all times. While this might seem odd at face value, there are several important reasons why this policy is in place.
Technically, Costco samplers aren't employees of the chain itself. Instead, they're hired by Club Demonstration Services (CDS), a third-party, in-house marketing provider for Costco. One likely reason for this arrangement is liability protection for both Costco and CDS. Costco samples aren't your typical grab-and-go offerings, and many stations involve cooking food on-site using ovens. While this enhances the shopping experience, it also introduces potential risks. If a sampler were to leave their station unattended, a range of issues could arise — from fire hazards to customer injuries. In such cases, responsibility would most likely fall on CDS.
Another reason this rule is important is food safety. There should always be a sampler present to ensure there is no cross-contamination or tampering with the food. Beyond safety and liability concerns, this also ensures customers have a pleasant experience, with a friendly sampler always available to help them and provide more information about the product. After all, while the samples may be free, the sampler's role goes beyond simply handing out products. They are there to encourage customers to make a purchase.
Other strict rules Costco samplers must follow
Remaining within a 12-foot radius of the cart at all times is not the only rule Costco samplers have to follow. Germaphobes will rejoice to learn that strict hygiene protocols are in place. On Reddit, one sampler explained that "all the equipment is sanitized before we use it, we change our gloves every five minutes, and any time a member [touches] something they [aren't] supposed to, we throw it away or change it for something clean."
When you purchase a Costco membership, the company offers a satisfaction guarantee, and this policy appears to extend to sampling as well. Samplers are not allowed to cap how many samples a customer can take. Regarding this rule, one sampler took to Reddit to complain, "This has led to many customers taking MULTIPLE trays ... worth of samples and still [coming] back for more, just to never even touch the product itself to consider buying." While this behavior does not technically breach any rules, it's still worth being considerate of the samplers and other customers.
The only time a Costco sampler will refuse a freebie is if you're an unaccompanied minor, requiring an adult to always be present. This is designed to protect children from allergic reactions, ensuring that a parent or guardian is always there to give the green light before their child tries anything.