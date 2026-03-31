10 Biggest Mistakes Everyone Makes With Biscuits And Gravy

Biscuits and gravy might just be the most iconic Southern breakfast, although grits would probably challenge them for the crown. Fluffy, buttery biscuits slathered in a meaty sausage gravy are hearty, savory, filling, and delightfully rich all at once; there's a reason that it first gained popularity feeding lumberjacks. It's the epitome of morning comfort food, a dish that has you smiling all day long.

Provided, of course, that you make it right. Sadly, there is a lot that can go wrong if you try to make biscuits and gravy at home. Home cooks and food writers alike have discovered the myriad pitfalls and the most common mistakes in involved in making this deceptively complex dish. Biscuits can end up tough, flat, under-baked, or over-baked. The gravy may turn out gluey or watery, or just lacking in that meaty, creamy flavor you want. The good news is that, if you know the most common mistakes ahead of time, you can avoid them and find yourself with a plate of the best breakfast around.