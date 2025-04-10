No Biscuit Cutter? Here's Why You Should Actually Stay Away From The Mason Jar Hack

Whether you're making easy two-ingredient biscuits or a Southern-style version with leftover bacon grease, one thing is for sure: you want to make sure to get the perfect rise so that you wind up with the light and fluffy biscuit you're looking for. One component of achieving that biscuit bliss is cutting the dough correctly, and if you've been tempted to use a mason jar to shape your biscuits, you may want to think again. Cynthia Christensen, recipe developer and Biscuit Queen told Food Republic exactly why the hack isn't the path to the best biscuit.

"When not using a sharp metal biscuit cutter, the best tool to use is a sharp chef knife," she said. "Some people will tell you to use a drinking glass or a Mason jar, but the rounded edge will not cut the biscuit cleanly and ... will compress your edges[,] resulting in a more dense biscuit that doesn't rise as tall."

Even if you do use a biscuit cutter, you'll want to be mindful of not making a mistake that will cause the same problem — twisting the biscuit cutter. If you twist it, instead of just pushing straight down into the dough, you'll also press the edges down and wind up with a biscuit that's shorter and more compact.