Add This Meat To Breakfast Pizza For A Spicy Kick

To an Italian, topping a pizza base with breakfast classics like scrambled eggs, bacon, or hash browns would most likely be met with horror, but to many of us, it's unpretentious comfort food. A favorite in Midwest gas stations, breakfast pizza has now made it into homes everywhere. One of the best things about it is that there are no rules for what can and can't go on it, and one ingredient that'll spice things up is chorizo.

Originating in Spain, chorizo is cured or semi-cured, coarsely ground sausage flavoured with paprika (pimentón) and garlic, which is responsible for its intense red color. Depending on what type of pimentón is used, the flavor of chorizo can range from sweet to smoky. Alongside the Spanish version, you've got the similar-but-different Mexican chorizo. Unlike its Spanish counterpart, it's not cured and is sold raw in its casing. It also swaps out the distinctly Spanish pimentón in favor of chili pepper, vinegar, and garlic, which give it a slightly different flavor profile.

Regardless of which style you pick, they'll both go great on a breakfast pizza and add a spicy kick — but the cooking methods might slightly differ. If you're more inclined towards Spanish chorizo, don't worry about cooking it as it's cured. You can place raw slices on top of your breakfast pizza for a quick, no-fuss option, but frying them first gives you a spicier, pepperoni-like bite that really elevates the pizza. As Mexican chorizo is sold raw, it must always be cooked. You could remove it from its casing, crumble it, and fry it so that it resembles a delicious breakfast sausage that can be sprinkled generously over the pizza.