Add This Meat To Breakfast Pizza For A Spicy Kick
To an Italian, topping a pizza base with breakfast classics like scrambled eggs, bacon, or hash browns would most likely be met with horror, but to many of us, it's unpretentious comfort food. A favorite in Midwest gas stations, breakfast pizza has now made it into homes everywhere. One of the best things about it is that there are no rules for what can and can't go on it, and one ingredient that'll spice things up is chorizo.
Originating in Spain, chorizo is cured or semi-cured, coarsely ground sausage flavoured with paprika (pimentón) and garlic, which is responsible for its intense red color. Depending on what type of pimentón is used, the flavor of chorizo can range from sweet to smoky. Alongside the Spanish version, you've got the similar-but-different Mexican chorizo. Unlike its Spanish counterpart, it's not cured and is sold raw in its casing. It also swaps out the distinctly Spanish pimentón in favor of chili pepper, vinegar, and garlic, which give it a slightly different flavor profile.
Regardless of which style you pick, they'll both go great on a breakfast pizza and add a spicy kick — but the cooking methods might slightly differ. If you're more inclined towards Spanish chorizo, don't worry about cooking it as it's cured. You can place raw slices on top of your breakfast pizza for a quick, no-fuss option, but frying them first gives you a spicier, pepperoni-like bite that really elevates the pizza. As Mexican chorizo is sold raw, it must always be cooked. You could remove it from its casing, crumble it, and fry it so that it resembles a delicious breakfast sausage that can be sprinkled generously over the pizza.
The best ways to add chorizo to breakfast pizza
We love chorizo for its rich, smoky flavor, but on a breakfast pizza, you want to make sure it doesn't feel too heavy to start the day off with. The good news is that certain toppings can balance its richness. Acidic ingredients, like canned jalapeños or pickled red onion, help cut through the fat, while fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley add a bright, herbal note. Avocado and chorizo on toast is already a brunch classic, making it a natural choice for a breakfast pizza to serve a crowd at brunch.
Of course, no breakfast pizza is complete without its cheese base. The classic options include melty, pull-apart cheeses like mozzarella, but if you're being a little extra by adding chorizo, you might as well get creative with your cheeses, too. For a Mexican-inspired twist, add the rich and creamy Oaxaca cheese for a top-tier melt and cheese pull. For a Spanish-style topping, the obvious choice is Manchego. While it's not known for its meltability, it will taste amazing grated over mozzarella to impart its tangy and slightly nutty flavor.
You can also make your own chorizo-based breakfast to use as a pizza topping — after all, eggs and chorizo are a match made in heaven. A simple way to do this is by whipping up huevos con chorizo. Simply brown crumbled chorizo, then scramble (or fry) eggs into the pan. Spanish cuisine also has a lot of egg-based dishes, including a chorizo tortilla, where sliced potatoes, onions, and chorizo are cooked together with whisked eggs until the edges are set.