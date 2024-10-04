Breakfast Pizza Is The Tastiest Way To Feed A Crowd At Brunch

Making a hearty, well-rounded brunch for family and friends takes thorough planning and carefully curated recipes. Besides using Ina Garten's pro tip for buffet-style scrambled eggs, why not surprise your guests with an unconventional morning pizza? While omelets can be a risky brunch choice, breakfast pizza is simple to prepare, can be made with several different toppings, and feeds more than a few people at once.

Instead of covering pizza dough with tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, consider all your favorite breakfast foods and start layering accordingly. Breakfast pizza is the perfect meal to serve at your next brunch-friendly gathering since many toppings can be prepared in advance. If you plan on using bacon or sausage, cook your meat ahead of time. Sausage gravy serves as a perfect tomato sauce alternative and can also be made a day or two before your event. Wash and chop any vegetables and crack and whisk your eggs in a separate bowl for easy pouring or scrambling.

To create this unique crowd-friendly dish, follow the same steps you would take with any traditional Italian-style pie. First, cover a baking sheet with raw pizza dough. Then, depending on your selected toppings, you can either pre-bake your pizza crust or layer on a gamut of extra ingredients right before baking.