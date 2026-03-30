The 10 Biggest Mistakes You're Making On An Induction Stovetop

Attempting to cook with uneven or warped pots and pans can damage them even more. This is also true on gas and electric burners, but it's even more pertinent on induction — to conduct the current properly through the pan, the entire bottom has to be in contact with the burner surface. Any gaps between the two will lead to uneven heating, which can warp the pan even further.

Luckily, if you have the right tools and a bit of patience, you might be able to fix your warped pans instead of having to buy replacements. Please note, though, that whether or not you'll be able to work with the metal relies on several factors, including the type of metal and the size of the pot. There are two popular methods for straightening an uneven pan: a hammer and a wood block.

To fix a light warp, gather a hammer and two towels before gently heating the pan to make it more malleable. Take the pan off the heat and place it on a hard surface, with one towel under it and one towel over it. Carefully begin hammering the warm pan to even out the bottom. If the pan is more noticeably warped, the wood block method could help. This follows the same steps as above, but adds a wooden block between the hammer and the metal to absorb the blow. This helps flatten out curved metal because you can swing harder without as much fear of further damaging the pan.