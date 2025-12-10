Is A Gas Or Induction Stove Actually More Affordable In The Long Term?

Any good cook knows they live and die by their appliances, so feeling conflicted about what type of stove to get is understandable. While neither induction nor gas stoves make food taste better, they do have some significant differences in both long-term and short-term costs, according to Dennis Godynuk, appliance expert and owner of Comfort Appliance & Refrigeration Repair in Tennessee.

"When it comes to installation, gas stoves may be cheaper if there's already an existing gas line," Godynuk explains. "Otherwise, it can be as costly as setting up a 220V electrical outlet for induction stoves." Godynuk also points out gas stoves are usually cheaper upfront, but this varies widely depending on the quality and brand you purchase. Overall, you're looking at about $1,000 to install either option, so you might spend about the same amount of money no matter which you choose.

However, what generates so much buzz for induction stoves can also make them more affordable down the line. Rather than heating the air, induction heats your pan directly. While this fancier technology gives it a higher upfront price, Godynuk points out this means it uses far less energy by heating up faster, making it cheaper to operate every time you cook. Still, prices for induction stoves continue to fall, so the decision for which type to buy may become more complicated as time goes on.