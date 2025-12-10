Is A Gas Or Induction Stove Actually More Affordable In The Long Term?
Any good cook knows they live and die by their appliances, so feeling conflicted about what type of stove to get is understandable. While neither induction nor gas stoves make food taste better, they do have some significant differences in both long-term and short-term costs, according to Dennis Godynuk, appliance expert and owner of Comfort Appliance & Refrigeration Repair in Tennessee.
"When it comes to installation, gas stoves may be cheaper if there's already an existing gas line," Godynuk explains. "Otherwise, it can be as costly as setting up a 220V electrical outlet for induction stoves." Godynuk also points out gas stoves are usually cheaper upfront, but this varies widely depending on the quality and brand you purchase. Overall, you're looking at about $1,000 to install either option, so you might spend about the same amount of money no matter which you choose.
However, what generates so much buzz for induction stoves can also make them more affordable down the line. Rather than heating the air, induction heats your pan directly. While this fancier technology gives it a higher upfront price, Godynuk points out this means it uses far less energy by heating up faster, making it cheaper to operate every time you cook. Still, prices for induction stoves continue to fall, so the decision for which type to buy may become more complicated as time goes on.
Induction stoves are more efficient
Advancements in cooking technology have made induction stoves easier to mass-produce and may have helped certain vintage kitchen appliances make a comeback. Many induction stoves also include safety features, such as automatically turning off if it doesn't detect cookware inside. While induction is great for home cooks, the greater number of delicate parts and sensitive machinery present some risks.
According to Dennis Godynuk, "Induction stoves may only last for around 10 years, unless you go for high-end ones, which can also remain usable for 20 years." If you're a fan of cooking multiple foods at once, induction stoves may not be for you. Since induction heats pans directly, more pans mean more electricity is required. This may overload the system, putting a lot of wear and tear on your stove and triggering an automatic shutdown to cool off.
Still, induction stoves are 90% energy efficient, says Godynuk, compared to the 40% to 55% of gas stoves. While gas may be cheaper per unit than electricity, you use a lot more heat every time you cook. Plus, induction generally requires less maintenance than gas stoves, saving you on appliance repair costs, and may even qualify you for an energy rebate. Provided you avoid abusing it, an induction stove is generally cheaper than gas stoves in the long run.
Gas stoves cost more to maintain
The price tag at the store isn't the only thing that makes gas stoves cheaper upfront than induction. While induction may save you more money in the long run, your situation could make a gas stove immediately more affordable so that it actually counterbalances any savings on bills.
If you've got a favorite Pyrex dish or particular love for disposable pans, gas stoves may be cheaper than induction. Induction stoves only work with magnetic cookware, so you have to replace anything made out of glass, aluminum, or copper. If you live in an older home or one that just doesn't have a 220-volt electrical outlet, Dennis Godynuk notes the savings on a gas stove only increase. The price for adding the proper outlet varies quite a bit, but you're looking at least $250 just to hook up an induction stove.
However, there's another major ongoing cost of gas stoves: maintenance. While you can take a gas stovetop apart for cleaning, stoves are more complicated, and vital, to keep in good working order. Godynuk warns, if your gas stove starts to fail or leak, this could present a safety hazard that, at best, affects air quality and, at worst, could cause catastrophic damage to your home. However, gas stoves are much easier to repair yourself, provided you've got a decent toolbox and the time to run to a home improvement store.