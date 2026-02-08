The Versatile Cooktop From The 1970s That Deserves A Comeback
Many vintage kitchen appliances are making a comeback, some because of their classic looks and others for their convenience. But the electric downdraft cooktop from JennAir (formerly Jenn-Air) deserves a true revival for its sheer versatility, offering everything from classic heating elements to indoor grilling.
The real value of this piece came from its customization. Sets of stovetop coils, griddles, or electric grill setups functioned as "cartridges" that you could hot-swap depending on your needs. And while it is traditionally unsafe to grill in a garage, kitchen, or anywhere else indoors, JennAir's founder, Lou Jenn, found a way around this with his patented downdraft system. Rather than relying on an overhead ventilation hood, the cooking range featured integrated fans that sucked smoke, fumes, and steam down through a filter, removing particulates before releasing cleaner air.
@joebell1700
The cooktop even came with a grease trap and grill rocks — an old-school barbecue hack usually used for gas setups, but one that works perfectly well for this vintage electric appliance. The lack of a ventilation hood also opened up installation options, making it ideal for open-concept workspaces and island-top cooking. And while you may struggle to find the original '70s models, JennAir's newest offerings provide much of the same versatility, along with an assortment of modern accessories.
JennAir has evolved from cartridges to permanent, custom kitchens
Twenty-first-century JennAir appliances have expanded beyond their earliest models and now include gas and induction cooktops. While still versatile, the brand no longer uses the "cartridge" system of swappable options. However, it does allow for custom, permanent configurations using 15-inch cooktops that let you mix and match sizes, numbers of burners, and even fuel types.
Its induction cooktop options offer the most versatility, with some models allowing you to switch between a single large element or two smaller ones. These are especially useful when you're making heat-sensitive recipes, such as getting eggs perfectly creamy in a carbonara sauce, or when you just want to avoid scorching milk for hot chocolate. But induction stoves only work with magnetic cookware, so if you prefer glass, aluminum, or non-magnetic stainless steel, you may want to opt for gas or electric models instead. And while JennAir still offers griddle cooktops, it no longer provides indoor grilling options outside of its line of heavy-duty professional ranges.
While many JennAir cooktops feature modern adaptations of the original downdraft fan, the company has also expanded into overhead ventilation and telescoping units that extend out of the countertop. Both offer more surface area than in-counter options and can be especially useful for smoky recipes, such as searing meat or cooking food until it is nicely charred. Some models even include built-in heat lamps, keeping food warm while still allowing for more air circulation than a classic warming tray.