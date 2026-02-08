The Versatile Cooktop From The 1970s That Deserves A Comeback

Many vintage kitchen appliances are making a comeback, some because of their classic looks and others for their convenience. But the electric downdraft cooktop from JennAir (formerly Jenn-Air) deserves a true revival for its sheer versatility, offering everything from classic heating elements to indoor grilling.

The real value of this piece came from its customization. Sets of stovetop coils, griddles, or electric grill setups functioned as "cartridges" that you could hot-swap depending on your needs. And while it is traditionally unsafe to grill in a garage, kitchen, or anywhere else indoors, JennAir's founder, Lou Jenn, found a way around this with his patented downdraft system. Rather than relying on an overhead ventilation hood, the cooking range featured integrated fans that sucked smoke, fumes, and steam down through a filter, removing particulates before releasing cleaner air.

The cooktop even came with a grease trap and grill rocks — an old-school barbecue hack usually used for gas setups, but one that works perfectly well for this vintage electric appliance. The lack of a ventilation hood also opened up installation options, making it ideal for open-concept workspaces and island-top cooking. And while you may struggle to find the original '70s models, JennAir's newest offerings provide much of the same versatility, along with an assortment of modern accessories.