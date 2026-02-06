How To Reduce The Heat In Your Kitchen So You Don't Feel Like You're In A Sauna While Cooking

No matter how much you enjoy cooking and baking, it's definitely a drag when the kitchen gets swelteringly hot, especially if it also doubles as your dining area. There are some ways to keep the heat at bay, but you'll need to first identify the source of the problem. Joanne Gallagher, co-creator and recipe developer at Inspired Taste, talked to Food Republic about the causes and solutions for heat buildup in the kitchen.

"The top culprits are ovens, long stovetop simmers, and, surprisingly, uncovered pots that let steam pour into the room," she said. "Home cooks often underestimate how much heat builds up from boiling water or braising with the lid slightly ajar. Even preheating an oven early can turn the kitchen into a sauna."

According to Gallagher, combating the warmth in your kitchen can be easy with a few simple steps. First, she suggests using lids when possible, which has a twofold effect; not only will it trap the heat, but it also helps food to cook more quickly and evenly. Just like preheating your oven, getting the fan going ahead of time will make sure it's good to go when you're ready to cook. Then, after cooking, leave it on until the room is cooled to a comfortable temperature. No vent fan? No problem! You can also pop open a window to let the heat escape.