Here's Why The Property Brothers Prefer Induction Stoves Over Gas

Jonathan and Drew Scott, the twin-brother duo known as the Property Brothers, have spent decades building, remodeling, and selling homes. The pair is all about promoting practices and products they feel are best for consumers, and they've collectively become a trusted voice in the real estate and interior design worlds. They're not shy about steering folks clear of trendy kitchen features they aren't fans of or design choices homeowners may ultimately come to regret, like kitchen countertops they think you should avoid. These days, another kitchen feature has come up on the brothers' radar as something homeowners should avoid: gas stoves.

The Scott brothers are very vocal about the health dangers of cooking with gas appliances, though they strive to avoid fearmongering or consumer-shaming language. Instead, they focus on promoting alternatives. In the case of gas stoves, the option the HGTV stars advocate as being superior is induction cooking.

Gas stoves have been found to emit unsafe levels of nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants, and, according to a 2024 study for Science Advances, gas stove emissions have been linked to childhood asthma and COPD, – while a 2023 study for Environmental Science & Technology shows they emit high levels of benzene, which may be linked to cancers like leukemia. Induction ranges, on the other hand, don't use fossil fuels to cook food and thus do not produce such emissions.

Induction stoves operate by creating heat inside cookware, rather than on a stove's surface. Beneath the cooktop, copper wiring conducts electricity that generates a magnetic field, which prompts corresponding electrical activity in pots and pans that contain ferromagnetic metal. In other words, food isn't cooked by heat transferring from a cooktop to a pan — the heat is generated entirely within the cookware itself, turning pots and pans into their own heat sources. Less energy is used in the process, and no fossil fuels are present to emit pollutants into a home.