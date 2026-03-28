This Unusual Omelet Ingredient Was A Hit 100 Years Ago

From anything you'd find in a garden to the best type of deli meat, omelets are one of those things you can stuff with just about anything. Well, 20th-century folks took that a bit further than most would today, using jelly for an extra dose of fruity sweetness to their morning repaste.

Given that eggs, butter, and jelly were all fairly shelf-stable at the time, it makes sense that someone would eventually try to combine them all. Factor in that grape jam swiftly grew popular after it became a ration during World War I, and most homes had the ingredients lying around already. Like most add-ons for omelets, the typical preparation method involved cooking one side of the egg scramble, layering on some jelly, then folding it over so the ingredients could finish cooking and meld their flavors together. But even if you just used it as a condiment, the result would be something half-savory, half-sweet, with the richness of the egg yolks and butter complementing both.

While it may be an underrated omelet filling today, keep in mind that the early 1920s were rife with economic desperation. The three necessary ingredients were all fairly cheap and available, plus they went well with whatever else you may have lying around, like sharp cheeses or leftover meat from dinner the night before.