What Type Of Deli Meat Should You Use For Omelets? Here's What To Know
The beauty of any great omelet is that you can add just about anything. But that "just about" is especially important when it comes to deli meats. According to Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle and Cluck, the ideal meat should have a subtle flavor to avoid overpowering your recipe's natural egginess.
"Smoked turkey, roast chicken, and black forest ham are great options," Chastain says. "You can also use prosciutto in moderation. I like using prosciutto with a lot of fresh veggies for just a hint of the flavor." The key to a good omelet is a balance of flavors from both the eggs and the additional ingredients, so you can even use leftover steak for a hearty breakfast provided it doesn't have a lot of marinade or seasoning.
"Bologna, pepperoni, thick salami, capicola, and anything with honey or maple will overpower the flavor of the eggs," Chastain continues. "However, if you like those flavors, go for it, just only add a little bit if you want to really keep the egg flavor." Additionally, she recommends avoiding deli loaves or anything with added water, as they ruin your omelet's ability to set properly. Provided you avoid extra moisture, the next step to picking the perfect deli meat for an omelet is figuring out what other ingredients to pair with it.
How to pair deli meats with other omelet ingredients
Any cheese that pairs with scrambled eggs also works well with omelets, but the key is to find a cheese that balances the fat and salt content of your meat. While ingredients like peppers and tomatoes can get complicated, Lindsey Chastain says one to two tablespoons of meat provide enough flavor without possibly overriding your other ingredients.
If you like salty deli meat, stick to a high-moisture, young cheese that adds more richness than sodium. Any type of mozzarella, Gouda, raclette, and most other varieties you'd use for the bulk of a mac and cheese recipe are great choices. However, if you use a less salty meat like roasted turkey, something with a bit more sodium like aged parmesan may be exactly what you need. You'll also want to avoid an excess amount of oil in your omelet, so if you use fatty meat like salami, pair it with a low-fat cheese like ricotta to avoid a greasy breakfast.
While some ingredients like onions and bell peppers pair well with just about anything, always keep the seasonings of your deli meat in mind. For example, a spicy turkey breast shouldn't be paired with jalapeños unless you want to breathe fire so early in the morning. Acidic flavors may become overwhelming when pairing tangy meats with tomatoes, but a tomato's acidity may be just the thing to brighten up a basic Western omelet with ham.