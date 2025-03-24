The Simple Swap To Easily Upgrade Your French Omelets

Despite its simplicity, the French omelet is a deceptively tricky dish to perfect. Unlike the fluffy, golden American omelets, the French version is made with only butter and eggs and rolled into a delicate log. The key difference between French and American-style omelets, however, is the texture — French omelets are much softer and silkier. While a classic French omelet is already a luxurious breakfast, Food Republic spoke with Mimi Nguyen, founder of Cafely, to find out how one simple ingredient — duck eggs — can take your omelet to the next level.

"Duck eggs have bigger, richer yolks, so French omelets end up slightly more creamy and [custardy]," she explained. Besides just the extra decadent texture, using duck eggs can also help if you've run into the issue of omelets falling apart. According to Nguyen, "Their whites are a tad [stiffer], so they hold their shape more than chicken eggs."

To make your French omelet with duck eggs, whisk your eggs and salt in a bowl and preheat a non-stick skillet with butter over medium heat. Then, add your eggs and stir vigorously while shaking the pan in order to form small, creamy egg curds. Once the duck eggs are softly scrambled, roll the omelet into a log and serve. If you want to get the intended almond shape, grab a dish towel, the key to Bobby Flay's rolled omelet.