10 Knife Sharpening Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Every cook needs a reliable set of knives in the kitchen, or at the very least, these three essential ones. Whether you use stainless or carbon steel, a sharp set of knives is essential for cooking. While it might seem counterintuitive, the sharper the knife is, the safer it is. Dull knives can slip off food and into your fingers very easily, so maintaining the blade's edge can save you time, money, and a great deal of pain in the long run. A properly honed knife can also make chopping onions less tear-inducing, showing another practical side of a good blade edge.

It's understandable to be a little apprehensive if you've never tried sharpening your own knives before. Using a whetstone, steel honing rod, or even a specially-made knife sharpener takes a bit of trial and error, but it is absolutely worth it to be able to maintain your own cutlery safely. Hacks like using the bottom of a ceramic bowl might sound easy, but they are actually dangerous. With that in mind, we've compiled some of the most common knife-sharpening myths out there — and the tips that will help you forget them.