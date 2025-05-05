Can You Sharpen A Knife With A Ceramic Bowl? We Asked An Expert

There is nothing more frustrating — or dangerous – in the kitchen than a dull knife. Not only do you lose quality and consistency with your cutting, but you also run the risk of injury when using the knife improperly to get the best slice. But what happens if there's no knife sharpener on hand? Can you use a ceramic bowl as a sharpening hack? To learn more, we spoke to Timo Horl, founder and CEO of HORL, the company that invented the original rolling knife sharpener design.

Hopefully, your intuition led you in the right direction and told you, 'No, sharpening a knife on a ceramic bowl is a bad idea.' As Horl said, "While ceramic is generally a great material for sharpening knives, it's a common myth that you can use the unglazed bottom of a ceramic bowl or other kitchenware for this purpose." Even though this may seem like a clever restaurant knife trick, it's not only unreliable, but bad for your cutlery. "These surfaces aren't designed for sharpening and can lead to uneven wear or even damage the knife's edge," explained Horl. "Plus, it's quite difficult to maintain the proper angle using this method." So instead of using dangerous kitchen hacks, it's better to invest in high-quality knives that will stay sharper longer — or invest in the best type of cutting board that doesn't dull your cutlery. However, the best solution will always be a proper knife sharpener.