Why Julia Child Preferred Carbon Steel Knives Over Stainless

Julia Child's kitchen — which has been recreated for a display at the National Museum of American History in Washington D.C. — was full to the brim with every possible gizmo and gadget a cook could need. Of course, that included a good set of knives. Whether it was a hefty chef's knife, slim boning knife, or teeny tiny paring knife, Child had them all in her kitchen arsenal — but she always preferred carbon steel over stainless steel. For her, the material was more practical.

Carbon steel — made by adding up to about 1.5% carbon to iron — is quite hard, so once the blade is sharp, it stays sharp for a while. That was the single most important quality for Child; after all, a kitchen stocked with dull knives would be a serious source of frustration. Carbon steel blades are also easy to sharpen, very durable, and have a high resistance to chips and scratches, making them the perfect choice for someone who made a career out of cooking.

Over time, carbon steel knives also develop an attractive patina as the metal reacts to contact with a variety of different foods. That slightly tarnished effect is the metal's way of protecting itself. And in a way, the blade tells a story with those natural color changes, making it a unique heirloom, like a cast iron pan that has been passed down through generations. Child kept her collection organized on magnetic strips on either side of her sink, rather than storing them in a drawer.