Why Julia Child Preferred Carbon Steel Knives Over Stainless
Julia Child's kitchen — which has been recreated for a display at the National Museum of American History in Washington D.C. — was full to the brim with every possible gizmo and gadget a cook could need. Of course, that included a good set of knives. Whether it was a hefty chef's knife, slim boning knife, or teeny tiny paring knife, Child had them all in her kitchen arsenal — but she always preferred carbon steel over stainless steel. For her, the material was more practical.
Carbon steel — made by adding up to about 1.5% carbon to iron — is quite hard, so once the blade is sharp, it stays sharp for a while. That was the single most important quality for Child; after all, a kitchen stocked with dull knives would be a serious source of frustration. Carbon steel blades are also easy to sharpen, very durable, and have a high resistance to chips and scratches, making them the perfect choice for someone who made a career out of cooking.
Over time, carbon steel knives also develop an attractive patina as the metal reacts to contact with a variety of different foods. That slightly tarnished effect is the metal's way of protecting itself. And in a way, the blade tells a story with those natural color changes, making it a unique heirloom, like a cast iron pan that has been passed down through generations. Child kept her collection organized on magnetic strips on either side of her sink, rather than storing them in a drawer.
Carbon steel versus stainless steel knives
For as much as Julia Child preferred carbon steel knives, there are some things to consider if you are looking to follow in her footsteps. They do require simple but consistent maintenance to keep them from rusting. Mostly that involves making sure they are completely dry after washing with hand with soap and water. If any rust does develop, it can be scrubbed off with the abrasive side of a sponge or with a baking soda and water paste. However, the patina will stay behind, which is beneficial. But if you do not like the look, this may not be the right type of knife for you.
On the other hand, stainless steel has a higher amount of chromium than carbon steel — about 13% compared to less than 10.5%. As such, stainless steel blades do not easily rust or discolor, which makes these better for situations where it may be hard to keep them fully dry, like a camping trip. However, they are more difficult to sharpen, and they do not hold an edge for as long as their carbon steel counterparts. Ultimately, the choice is yours, but if you are making Julia Child's favorite three-ingredient potato soup or prepping ingredients for her unforgettable beans, the chef would definitely say to reach for a carbon steel knife.