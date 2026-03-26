Where Costco's Kirkland Signature Syrup Actually Comes From

In today's world, when food often comes to us looking vastly different from how the plant or animal started out (e.g., grains turned into brown rice cheese crackers or cereal), consumers want to know more than ever where the things they eat come from. Huge corporations like Costco can be a specific target of this type of curiosity, in part because, as informed consumers, we know that various third-party manufacturers are the true force behind beloved Kirkland Signature products. While the warehouse chain isn't exactly forthright about who all of those manufacturers are, we at least know who makes the Kirkland Signature organic maple syrup. It's actually two companies, both located in Canada, naturally: Citadelle Maple Syrup and Lantic Maple.

Citadelle Maple Syrup's headquarters is in Plessisville, Quebec, but it sources its product from over 7 million trees in Canada's forests. It's got quite a setup, too, with a whole research and development department solely dedicated to the science of maple syrup. Lantic operates The Maple Treat Corporation, and its maple-specific headquarters is located in Quebec. Lantic runs a huge operation, with three plants in Canada and one in the U.S., and it partners with more than 1,500 different farmers to source the sap needed for the maple product.