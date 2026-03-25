The Small Florida Island That's A Foodie Paradise

Oh, you want proof that foodies could head to Cedar Key and joyously eat their way through the island? All right, you're on. First up is the restaurant Steamers. This eatery prides itself on locally sourced seafood, particularly its clams and oysters, and its laid-back, island vibe. Its clam bowl, which comes with 25 fresh, Florida-caught clams in a garlic and white wine sauce, is perhaps the most quintessential Cedar Key meal you could ask for; one Google reviewer called them "plentiful and delicious" and gave them the highest recommendation, while another recommended ordering rolls with the dish to soak up any leftover sauce.

Jaybird's Chicken and Dock Street Dips is a mouthful — and so are the fried chicken, tenders, wraps, sliders, and even tacos that populate the menu. The fried chicken tacos in particular get rave reviews, with numerous Googlers claiming that they are the absolute best. If you have a sweet tooth, you'll definitely want to give the Cedar Key Bakery a try. Its donuts are to-die-for, but the shop also carries buttermilk biscuits, bagels, cinnamon rolls, croissants, muffins, cookies, pies, cakes, and even churros.

Finally, if you need your caffeine fix even in paradise, head to the Prickly Palm, where it has a wide variety of coffee flavorings, like raspberry and cinnamon, but also coconut, pineapple, and caramel apple. However, it's its tropical smoothies that are a must-try, especially the Green Sea Turtle, which not only includes fruit, but also spinach (if you need help hiding your greens).