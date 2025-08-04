The Walt Disney World Restaurant Reddit Says Is The Best In The Park

Disney World is not only a great place to ride roller coasters and experience the magic of your favorite movies, but it's also an incredible culinary destination. With over 200 restaurants, some establishments boast menus from award-winning international celebrity chefs, while other places sell hot dogs. That's why people turn to places like Reddit for recommendations on Disney dining, like which place has the best coffee and which steakhouses are the cheapest or most expensive.

And while there's some stiff competition, Reddit seems to have a consensus that the best restaurant at Disney World is Sanaa. Located in the villas at Disney's Animal Kingdom Resort Area (Kidani Village to be exact), Sanaa melds African dishes with Indian flavors. The top comment states, "Sanaa. Hands down best food I had my whole trip" (via Reddit)! Another commenter stated the restaurant has been their favorite place to eat now for years.

With menu items like Samaki Upma Peri Peri (a tumeric-marinated sustainable fish) served with savory indian upma, charred corn relish, peri peri, chickpea crisp, and spring greens, it's clear to see all the influences. One of Sanaa's most popular menu experiences is the bread service, which comes with a total of five different breads, three different kinds of naan, onion kulcha, and paneer paratha. It's also served with nine different accompaniments, including an assortment of pickles, hummus, chutney, and raita.