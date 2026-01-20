This Florida Fishing Village Is A Hidden Gem For Seafood Lovers

Florida has quite a few bragging rights when it comes to food, like having the most Aldi's locations in the U.S., as well as being home to the world's biggest McDonald's and the world's largest Checker's. If you enjoy seafood, there's another culinary location of note you should definitely visit in the Sunshine State.

Tucked away along Florida's Southwest coast is a small, unincorporated community called Cortez. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this little coastal place — covering only about 5 square miles, about half of which is water — is one of the state's last operational fishing villages. The community has a working waterfront, where visitors can still watch fishing boats come and go, just like they did over a century ago. Being a location with an active fishing industry, Cortez is naturally a wonderful place to get freshly caught fish, making it a veritable treasure trove for seafood lovers.

While Cortez is replete with things to do and see, ranging from watersports to historical sites, the seafood experience is a highlight in the village. For those who want to catch their own seafood, plentiful opportunities include inshore fishing in the local bay and boat charters for offshore angling. Local seafood markets are a must for visitors, where fresh catches don't get much fresher than right off the boats. You can get your pick of straight-from-the-sea goods like Florida clams, Key West pink shrimp, snapper, grouper, stone crab, and more. And, of course, whether you want to catch your own seafood, purchase some to prepare at home, or just enjoy eating some great fish, the restaurants in Cortez don't disappoint in terms of dishes featuring the local catch.