This Florida Fishing Village Is A Hidden Gem For Seafood Lovers
Florida has quite a few bragging rights when it comes to food, like having the most Aldi's locations in the U.S., as well as being home to the world's biggest McDonald's and the world's largest Checker's. If you enjoy seafood, there's another culinary location of note you should definitely visit in the Sunshine State.
Tucked away along Florida's Southwest coast is a small, unincorporated community called Cortez. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this little coastal place — covering only about 5 square miles, about half of which is water — is one of the state's last operational fishing villages. The community has a working waterfront, where visitors can still watch fishing boats come and go, just like they did over a century ago. Being a location with an active fishing industry, Cortez is naturally a wonderful place to get freshly caught fish, making it a veritable treasure trove for seafood lovers.
While Cortez is replete with things to do and see, ranging from watersports to historical sites, the seafood experience is a highlight in the village. For those who want to catch their own seafood, plentiful opportunities include inshore fishing in the local bay and boat charters for offshore angling. Local seafood markets are a must for visitors, where fresh catches don't get much fresher than right off the boats. You can get your pick of straight-from-the-sea goods like Florida clams, Key West pink shrimp, snapper, grouper, stone crab, and more. And, of course, whether you want to catch your own seafood, purchase some to prepare at home, or just enjoy eating some great fish, the restaurants in Cortez don't disappoint in terms of dishes featuring the local catch.
Fresh seafood dining in Cortez Fishing Village
Cortez and the nearby communities have an abundance of highly rated restaurants that diners rave about, where, of course, hungry visitors can get exceptional seafood meals. One unique eating spot is the Star Fish Company, which has been in business in Cortez since the 1920s. This enterprise operates both a seafood market and a restaurant, and it's situated on a waterfront location affording views of local beaches and keys. Freshly caught seafood comes in directly from the boats to line the shelves of the market and to be featured in diners' dishes. The local catch is the starring attraction on the restaurant's menu, with simple side dishes like hushpuppies, cheese grits, and coleslaw playing a supporting role.
Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina is another waterfront bistro, where fishers bring their catches directly to its own private dock to be cleaned, prepared, and served to diners. From gumbo and conch fritters to sandwiches and fish and shrimp baskets, seaside goodies are on offer in abundance. The restaurant also serves up an array of local craft brews and ciders for the adults at the table.
Founded in the 1880s, Cortez is steeped in history, and annual events not only celebrate this heritage but are a perfect opportunity to sample the local cuisine. Thousands flock to the Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival each February, which features music, nautical-themed activities, local vendors, and, of course, great seafood. The Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival also draws visitors every November, with local artisans, vendors, and musicians showcasing their wares and talents. Most importantly, fresh stone crab and other seafood delights are on offer throughout the weekend event.