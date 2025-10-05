Walmart's Biggest Location In The US Is So Huge It Occupies 2 Floors

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Walmart is the "everything" store, where you can go in for a few items and come out with a cartful or two. And, if you have trouble keeping your coins in your wallet at a regular-sized store, you may be in trouble if you live in Albany, New York, where Walmart Store 2152 isn't just your average Supercenter. It spans 260,000 square feet across two floors, making it the largest Walmart in the United States. One interesting factor aside from its size is the way that it's constructed, being one of only a few Walmarts built vertically rather than horizontally. The store is cleverly integrated into a hillside, allowing separate entrances on both levels.

Inside, it feels more like a department store than a modern grocery store or supermarket. The lower level is devoted to groceries and daily essentials, while upstairs houses electronics, apparel, home goods, and more. To move shoppers and their carts between floors, there are escalators, elevators, and a special "cartalator" that carries shopping carts alongside a regular escalator.

The building's two-level structure is the result of evolution rather than original design. When the store opened in 1994, a Sam's Club occupied the lower floor, while a standard Walmart was located on the upper level. When the Sam's Club closed in 2008, Walmart expanded downward into the vacated space. That transformation turned what had been adjacent stores into a unified, towering retail space that employs approximately 360 associates. Due to its bold format and scale, Store 2152 attracts local shoppers and visitors alike, the latter who are curious to see the "mega Walmart" that has also been dubbed "Mallmart."