Avoid This Store-Bought Cream Cheese Unless You Want A Bland Product
Every dairy food contains culinary power, but cream cheese is especially magical. The foodstuff is central to the neither-cake-nor-pie cheesecake, not to mention that a spread of schmear completes a bagel. High in fat yet low in moisture, cream cheese's unique thick texture and slightly tangy taste add indispensable value to many dishes — hence why you should pay close attention to which maker goes in the grocery cart. Thankfully, our own Food Republic reviewer sampled and ranked several store-bought cream cheeses, saving you from an unwanted shopping disappointment.
Among all the options, the Dutch Farms variety took last place. Despite the brand's decades-old, family-owned roots, our taster found the product bland and gummy — not the qualities you want in a dairy product. While the cream cheese features a homogenous texture that's easy to work with, it simply doesn't have much character on its own. The one win is the price; a package is typically sold for under $3 for 8 ounces. So, when you spot the product at retailers like Kroger, Pick 'n Save, or Central Market, peruse alternatives rather than letting the value win you over.
How to make use of bland or gummy cream cheese
If you did happen to throw a package of Dutch Farms into your cart, have no fear — certain contexts are well-suited for such a mild offering. Just keep in mind that with both guar gum and carob bean gum on its ingredient list, the product relies on several stabilizers. In dairy products, a surplus of these additives often contributes to gumminess — the exact quality our reviewer noted.
While such a texture isn't necessarily what you want on a bagel, it can pay off in other culinary applications. The added structure helps fried dishes like a batch of spicy crab rangoons, a bacon-covered deep-fried cream cheese appetizer, or the best jalapeño poppers. You could employ Dutch Farms in moderate doses to stabilize ice cream without interfering too much with the flavor. And in a similar vein, a package of the cheese generates a tasty dip, whether a Buffalo chicken recipe or a two-ingredient fruit dip. A block of this stuff isn't ideal for cheesecake, as it'll likely turn the dessert a bit stodgy. Nevertheless, even a low-rated variety of cream cheese is still a powerful culinary ingredient, meaning you'll simply want to adjust your intended use following a purchase.