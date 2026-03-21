Avoid This Store-Bought Cream Cheese Unless You Want A Bland Product

Every dairy food contains culinary power, but cream cheese is especially magical. The foodstuff is central to the neither-cake-nor-pie cheesecake, not to mention that a spread of schmear completes a bagel. High in fat yet low in moisture, cream cheese's unique thick texture and slightly tangy taste add indispensable value to many dishes — hence why you should pay close attention to which maker goes in the grocery cart. Thankfully, our own Food Republic reviewer sampled and ranked several store-bought cream cheeses, saving you from an unwanted shopping disappointment.

Among all the options, the Dutch Farms variety took last place. Despite the brand's decades-old, family-owned roots, our taster found the product bland and gummy — not the qualities you want in a dairy product. While the cream cheese features a homogenous texture that's easy to work with, it simply doesn't have much character on its own. The one win is the price; a package is typically sold for under $3 for 8 ounces. So, when you spot the product at retailers like Kroger, Pick 'n Save, or Central Market, peruse alternatives rather than letting the value win you over.