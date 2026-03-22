The Best Store-Bought Cream Cheese Is An Iconic Brand
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Whether you're whipping up a batch of frosting for your next show-stopping layered carrot cake, spreading it on a bagel, or whisking it into a savory dip, nothing gets the job done quite like cream cheese — but with so many brands out there to choose from, it can be hard to discern which one is worth buying. Luckily, Food Republic ranked several store-bought varieties, and we found that the winner happens to be an iconic option. Yes, Philadelphia is king.
Where lower-ranking brands were a tad gummy in consistency or disappointingly bland, Philadelphia stood out because it's bold. There's enough salt to brighten the flavor, the tanginess pairs perfectly with the slightly sweet notes, and even the price is right at around $3 per block (though costs may vary depending on location).
Interestingly, Philadelphia was actually born in New York, rather than the City of Brotherly Love, and evolved from Neufchâtel, a classic French cheese often used in cheesecakes, dips, and — yep, you guessed it — schmeared on bagels. Back in the day, high-quality spreadable cheese in America was largely inconsistent and treated as a niche, perishable specialty, but the Philadelphia brand standardized the process, transforming it into the reliable, uniform staple we all know and love today.
How to get the most out of your Philadelphia cream cheese
Because Philadelphia cream cheese is both smooth and balanced (rather than one-note or prone to releasing oily puddles like some of our lower-ranked picks), it can work in recipes where it's meant to take center stage, or play a supporting role. For example, if you're after a low-effort yet still special snack, try pairing it with a seeded cracker, a spoonful of artisanal jam, or a drizzle of wildflower honey. Because of its thick texture and sharp tang, it holds its own against even the boldest toppings — essentially, its signature lush consistency will have a chance to shine, but you'll still get to enjoy something that feels simple yet sophisticated.
Of course, you can also use it to upgrade various dishes; it lends an extra velvety mouthfeel to even the most humble of meals. Try elevating your omelet with the creamy addition; your eggs will feel just that little bit richer and more luxurious on the palate. Not in the mood for something savory? Switch gears and give your flan a silky boost with a dollop of the good stuff. Suddenly, the sweet dessert becomes even more dimensional; the decadent density interacts with the delicate custard to perfect the texture. Yum.
To ensure your Philadelphia cream cheese gets its peak performance in the kitchen, remember that it'll keep for two weeks after opening (provided you store it correctly in the fridge). However, if you're planning on savoring it plain, rather than incorporating it into another dish, you're probably better off polishing it off before 10 days have passed for the best freshness and flavor profile.