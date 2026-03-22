The Best Store-Bought Cream Cheese Is An Iconic Brand

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Whether you're whipping up a batch of frosting for your next show-stopping layered carrot cake, spreading it on a bagel, or whisking it into a savory dip, nothing gets the job done quite like cream cheese — but with so many brands out there to choose from, it can be hard to discern which one is worth buying. Luckily, Food Republic ranked several store-bought varieties, and we found that the winner happens to be an iconic option. Yes, Philadelphia is king.

Where lower-ranking brands were a tad gummy in consistency or disappointingly bland, Philadelphia stood out because it's bold. There's enough salt to brighten the flavor, the tanginess pairs perfectly with the slightly sweet notes, and even the price is right at around $3 per block (though costs may vary depending on location).

Interestingly, Philadelphia was actually born in New York, rather than the City of Brotherly Love, and evolved from Neufchâtel, a classic French cheese often used in cheesecakes, dips, and — yep, you guessed it — schmeared on bagels. Back in the day, high-quality spreadable cheese in America was largely inconsistent and treated as a niche, perishable specialty, but the Philadelphia brand standardized the process, transforming it into the reliable, uniform staple we all know and love today.