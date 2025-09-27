The Ingredient To Add To Flan For A Creamy Boost

If you're making a flan, you may be looking for ways to give it the dreamiest texture. One way to take this dessert from basic to extraordinary is to add some cream cheese. According to Juliane Grasekamp, Recipe Developer at Bonni Bakery, texture is the most noticeable difference you'll get when incorporating this secret weapon into your flan recipe: "... cream cheese transforms it from a light, wobbly dessert to a richer, slightly denser one — somewhere between a flan and a baked cheesecake." She added, "When you take a forkful, you'll see a more velvety texture that takes a little longer to melt on the tongue." Additionally, she noted that cream cheese brings a much-welcomed depth of flavor to the dessert. While not as intense as sour cream, good-quality cream cheese will always deliver a subtle level of tanginess.

It's important that you use cream cheese in more classic flan recipes — aka ones that require you to bake the custard (which is one of the three types of custard cooking methods). Grasekamp doesn't recommend using the cream-cheese trick for a gelatin-based flan, which calls for you to let it set in the fridge. Similarly, if you're making your dessert in the microwave like Martha Stewart, you'll also want to skip the added dairy. But a classic flan? That's the perfect candidate. "Baked cheesecakes [which commonly use cream cheese] are actually technically a type of baked custard[,] so incorporating cream cheese into a classic custard flan is a natural pairing."