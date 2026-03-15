The 10 Most Common Coffee Brewing Mistakes

As ubiquitous as a pot of coffee in the morning is, not every cup is created equally. If you've noticed a difference between what you're drinking at home versus the coffee shop, there are likely several culprits to blame. In my decade as a barista and specialty drink maker, I've encountered all manner of obstacles between the bean and a great brew. Everything from water quality to the amount of it and its temperature affects the final result, alongside the quality, age, and roast level.

Coffee shops generally have precision equipment to help create the best mug-full for the customer, but making great coffee at home can be trickier without the advantage of built-in temperature gauges and automatic grind portioning. That doesn't mean that you can't make incredible coffee at home, however. It'll just take a bit of practice and the right equipment. These tips can point you away from common home brewing mistakes, ultimately helping you create your ideal cup of ambition every morning.