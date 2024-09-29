The Ideal Water Ratios For Drip, Pour Over, And French Press Coffee

The most important part of making java at home is getting the ratio of water to coffee grounds just right. After all, coffee is essentially made with just two ingredients, so mastering their proportions is really the most crucial part. Get it wrong, and you might end up with a weak and watery brew or a thick sludge that is way too intense for even those who like their coffees punchy.

So, we asked ex-barista and owner of Home Coffee Expert Matt Woodburn-Simmonds the question: How much water should you use to get that perfectly balanced brew? According to him, the ideal ratio for both pour overs and drip coffee makers, like the Chemex, is 1:16 — that is, 1 gram of coffee grounds for every 16 grams of water. For a French press (which is not to be confused with an AeroPress), that ratio is 1:15.

That said, Woodburn-Simmonds explains that these ratios are not set in stone. Rather, they are starting points for a balanced cup of Joe that you can then tweak to your liking. You can always reduce the amount of water for a stronger brew or up its quantity for a more mellow drink. For instance, Woodburn-Simmonds personally prefers his French press brews to pack a bit of a punch, which is why he uses less water. "I like 1:13 ratio for French press," he says, though he humorously admitted: "I often drink coffee so strong it would kill some people."