The Common Mistake That's Ruining Your French Press Coffee

It is hard to find a rival for a fresh pot of French press coffee. Aromatic and rich, the French press allows you to capture all of the deep, full flavor of your coffee beans without losing anything to a paper filter. Not to mention, it's one of the easiest methods for at-home brewing: simply add your grounds, some hot water, give it a bit of time, and you have delicious, fresh coffee, ready to go.

However, according to coffee expert and ex-barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, who co-runs the website Home Coffee Expert, there is one mistake many people make that detracts from the flavor of their French press brew: grinding the beans too finely. Different sizes of coffee grounds are ideal for different kinds of preparation methods.

"Grind very coarsely," Woodburn-Simmonds told Food Republic. "It's very easy to over-extract your brew when leaving it to steep, so grind coarser than you think you should to start with."

Buying coffee that is pre-ground for the French press or a drip coffee machine, rather than something made for an espresso machine, will help ensure you're ready to brew. Many bean grinders also have a specific setting for a French press, making it easy to get the perfect grind, but note that a French press is different from an Aeropress, and they require different-sized grounds!