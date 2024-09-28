The Common Mistake That's Ruining Your French Press Coffee
It is hard to find a rival for a fresh pot of French press coffee. Aromatic and rich, the French press allows you to capture all of the deep, full flavor of your coffee beans without losing anything to a paper filter. Not to mention, it's one of the easiest methods for at-home brewing: simply add your grounds, some hot water, give it a bit of time, and you have delicious, fresh coffee, ready to go.
However, according to coffee expert and ex-barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, who co-runs the website Home Coffee Expert, there is one mistake many people make that detracts from the flavor of their French press brew: grinding the beans too finely. Different sizes of coffee grounds are ideal for different kinds of preparation methods.
"Grind very coarsely," Woodburn-Simmonds told Food Republic. "It's very easy to over-extract your brew when leaving it to steep, so grind coarser than you think you should to start with."
Buying coffee that is pre-ground for the French press or a drip coffee machine, rather than something made for an espresso machine, will help ensure you're ready to brew. Many bean grinders also have a specific setting for a French press, making it easy to get the perfect grind, but note that a French press is different from an Aeropress, and they require different-sized grounds!
Some tips for French press coffee brewing
Matt Woodburn-Simmonds has additional recommendations for maximizing your French press coffee. First things first, add your water in two stages: "Let the coffee grounds 'bloom,'" he told Food Republic. "Add the first 100 ml of water and you'll see the grounds foam[;] wait 30 seconds before adding the rest of the water to allow the CO2 to escape from the grounds. This will result in better-tasting coffee."
Once you've allowed your coffee to "bloom," add the rest of your hot water, and leave your coffee to brew for a few minutes. "Four minutes is the magic number," advised Woodburn-Simmonds. "The more things you keep the same, the easier it will be to nail your brew."
If you want to make cold brew in your French press, the best method similarly involves adding the water in stages. Add about half the water to the pot, stir gently for a minute, add the remaining water, and then leave it to steep slowly for about 12 hours.
Customize your French press cuppa
One of the benefits of using a French press is the ability to make your coffee exactly the way you like it. One way to do this is by optimizing your coffee-to-water ratio. For a standard 12 ounce French press, Matt Woodburn-Simmonds recommends using about 4.5 tablespoons of coffee for a nice medium-to-strong brew. But everyone has their own tastes and their own French press. More coffee will create a stronger cup, and more water a weaker brew. Use Woodburn-Simmonds' French press ratio calculator to get the perfect balance of grounds-to-water proportions for a rich and flavorful cup.
You can also personalize your French press coffee by adding a bit of cinnamon or even cardamom as you brew, before you press the plunger. These spices will add complexity and layers to your coffee, but the grains will be conveniently filtered out along with the grounds. If you want to capture a cappuccino vibe, you can even froth milk in your French press, then pour it over your morning cuppa.
For French press enthusiasts, the fun doesn't end with morning coffee. A French press can be a great tool for creating cocktails, allowing you to infuse all sorts of flavors into your drink and easily strain away the added fruits or herbs.