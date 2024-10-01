Why You Should Always Grind Your Own Coffee Beans

When a coffee craving strikes, every second you have to wait feels like a year, so it's definitely tempting to reach for a bag of pre-ground beans for the sake of convenience. However, when you buy bagged coffee (or even run fresh beans through an electric machine at the store), you are basically guaranteeing that you will have a less flavorful brew. Food Republic spoke to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert to find out why grinding your coffee at home is essential. He considers a high-quality grinder to be "one of the absolute best investments you can make for your coffee brewing."

Woodburn-Simmonds explained the science behind why a fresh grind equates to better flavor: "The volatile oils that are released from inside the beans when they are ground evaporate in around 45 minutes, taking all their deliciousness with them." Those oils and other compounds are the driving force behind both the enticing aroma and rich taste of a well-made cup of joe. Now, this is not to say that your coffee will automatically taste bad if it is made from pre-ground beans, but it is definitely not ideal when compared to coffee that's ground just before brewing.

Additionally, whole beans maintain their freshness for significantly longer, so they are a better choice for at-home storage, creating less of a chance of weak, stale coffee a few days after purchase. And you don't actually need a coffee canister to keep your morning joe fresh — any opaque and airtight container will work here.