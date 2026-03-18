How Martha Stewart Brilliantly Reuses Plastic Takeout Containers
On Martha Stewart's farm, nothing goes to waste. However, that doesn't just apply to vegetable scraps or repurposed lumber, but also the miscellaneous odds and ends a modern person accumulates. Among those are little plastic takeout containers, items Stewart insists are perfect for storing seasonings.
While they may not be particularly durable in the long run, plastic takeout containers have strong seals that make them great at keeping out unwanted moisture and contaminants. For everything from spice blends to garden-grown herbs, air exposure tends to degrade their flavor and texture or even cause them to spoil. While you could accomplish the same result with Tupperware or glass jars, takeout containers are free. Plus, depending on how often you order out, you'll eventually accrue a wide enough variety of shapes and sizes that you should have something perfect for just about any job.
While useful, you'll want to ensure they're completely clean and dry before repurposing them. Most of these containers won't stand up to the intense heat and detergent of a dishwasher, so give them a gentle scrubbing with dish soap and warm water instead. You'll also want to avoid storing anything overly acidic in them, like homemade pickles, as these may degrade the plastic more swiftly. For dried goods, you can even use easy storage tricks for snacks, like desiccant packets, to keep them fresh for longer, but be sure to follow the packaging instructions to avoid contaminating your goods.
Other uses for plastic takeout containers
While great for storage, a free container you aren't particularly attached to is a great general tool in any kitchen. Sometimes you just need something you don't mind beating up or throwing away after to make a job easier, so make sure you have plenty on hand for everything from perfectly shaped burger patties to using them in your garden instead.
Perfectly molding meat patties is a challenge because the more you work the meat, the denser it becomes. However, by simply rolling them into balls and then pressing down with the lid of a plastic container, you can get almost perfect circles that are immediately ready to toss on the grill. While you'll want to throw away the lid after, the remaining container is also great for cutting shapes out of dough — perfect for when you want to make biscuits or mold decorations for cakes.
Plastic takeout containers are great for starting seeds indoors and save you money on grow pots, but you'll have to punch drainage holes in the bottom first. Their lids are great for keeping conditions humid and letting in sunlight, easily transforming any windowsill into a plant nursery. Plus, their flexible material makes removing the seedlings quite easy. Just give them a squeeze along the sides to loosen up the dirt, and you have a plug ready to be transplanted into the ground or a larger pot.