How Martha Stewart Brilliantly Reuses Plastic Takeout Containers

On Martha Stewart's farm, nothing goes to waste. However, that doesn't just apply to vegetable scraps or repurposed lumber, but also the miscellaneous odds and ends a modern person accumulates. Among those are little plastic takeout containers, items Stewart insists are perfect for storing seasonings.

While they may not be particularly durable in the long run, plastic takeout containers have strong seals that make them great at keeping out unwanted moisture and contaminants. For everything from spice blends to garden-grown herbs, air exposure tends to degrade their flavor and texture or even cause them to spoil. While you could accomplish the same result with Tupperware or glass jars, takeout containers are free. Plus, depending on how often you order out, you'll eventually accrue a wide enough variety of shapes and sizes that you should have something perfect for just about any job.

While useful, you'll want to ensure they're completely clean and dry before repurposing them. Most of these containers won't stand up to the intense heat and detergent of a dishwasher, so give them a gentle scrubbing with dish soap and warm water instead. You'll also want to avoid storing anything overly acidic in them, like homemade pickles, as these may degrade the plastic more swiftly. For dried goods, you can even use easy storage tricks for snacks, like desiccant packets, to keep them fresh for longer, but be sure to follow the packaging instructions to avoid contaminating your goods.