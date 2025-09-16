The Plastic Food Takeout Item That Perfectly Shapes Burger Patties

It seems incredibly wasteful to discard takeout containers, especially since 14 million tons of plastic end up in the oceans every year. Luckily, there are many ways they can be reused in the kitchen for our everyday cooking needs. And it turns out, the lids are ideal for shaping burger patties.

The lid trick is different from an actual burger press, which is a flat circular weight that you use to press the burger to uniformity while on the grill. Unlike a burger press, a plastic takeout lid cannot handle the heat of a grill. To try this, simply roll your burger meat into a 4-ounce ball and place the lid on top, and use your hands to press down on the burger. If you really want to be a stickler for complete uniformity, you can use a heavy circular item like a water bottle to evenly distribute the meat around.

Most people season and shape burger patties by hand, but that can be extremely tedious. On top of the labor intensity, working with raw meat with your hands can lead to worse-tasting burger. The body heat from your hands is already enough to melt the fat in the burger patty. Hand-molding them is time consuming, and working with burgers too much can cause all the natural beef fat in your hands, compromising the juiciness. This trick, and adding salt while the burger patties are just about done, will ensure you get an evenly cooked, juicy bite.