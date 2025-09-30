Stale Snacks? Try An Easy Storage Trick To Keep Them Fresh Longer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're the type who loves to snack but hates seeing them go stale, there's an easy trick to help them stay fresh longer. The biggest threat to any treat is air exposure, which pulls out what little moisture they have left and leaves you with a less-than-ideal texture. Simply putting them in a zip-top bag and squeezing the air out is the best way to keep them fresh.

You won't need anything heavy-duty like a freezer bag either. A simple, thin sandwich bag works perfectly well. The goal isn't to protect your snacks from getting jostled around or exposed to extreme temperatures, but rather to keep excess air out of the vessel. This method helps everything from baked rosemary and chili chickpeas to pretzels to candy resist staleness, but it works especially well for snacks that need to maintain a crispy, crunchy texture. Though there's always debate about when to decant pantry staples, you don't even need to pour your snacks into another container. Just stick the whole package in a zip-top bag of the right size, squeeze out the air, and seal.

For extra credit, you can even buy desiccant packets — we like these ones by Dry & Dry — and add one to the bag with your snacks. Just be sure to store any unused packets in their own sealed bag to keep them effective. Even if you skip the zip-top bag method, there are plenty of other tricks to preserve freshness and keep snacks from going stale.