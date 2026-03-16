How Martha Stewart Uses Vintage Kitchen Products As Wall Decor

Decorating a room can cost a pretty penny when you shop at major retailers. However, if you want something that's not only unique, but also more affordable, take a page from Martha Stewart's book and seek out some vintage kitchen products to fill your wall space.

Many retro kitchen designs relied on warm tones, heritage hardware, and hodgepodge styles that are difficult to execute with most modern decor options. This only becomes more challenging when dealing with larger, blank areas. However, in 2021 blog post, Stewart explained how she tackles this with an array of vintage dishes, focusing on ones with elaborate patterns and textures that still feature understated colors. While these may require more secure mountings than a standard picture frame, the result is undeniable, delivering a singular look that's difficult to find elsewhere and declaring the environment as one focused on food and coziness.

Before hanging anything, Stewart measured the surface she planned to fill and arranged her vintage kitchen products on the floor to plan their layout. This is a great way to not only save yourself from unnecessarily drilling into your walls, but also to identify any gaps that you may want to fill. This sort of planning is especially important if you have oddly shaped items, like cabbage plates, that you may want to make the centerpiece of your wall designs. Plus, it gives you a chance to compare how they'll look with your more usable pieces, matching textures and materials for a thematic setting.