The Rare Vintage Kitchen Find You Should Never Pass Up When Thrifting

If you're a thrifter, you may sometimes run across old-school kitchenware and wonder if it's worth taking home. There are various must-have vintage kitchen finds you should look out for, but it's not always easy to spot the gems among the junk. For guidance on which vintage finds you should never pass up, Food Republic spoke with Jennifer Prince, owner of it's FOUND vintage.

Of the various cooking cast-offs Prince is excited to find when secondhand browsing, one stands out as a favorite. "One thing that I love picking up are vintage cast-iron pans," she shared. "I've tried modern ones, but the food either sticks or I'm concerned about unhealthy ingredients leeching into it." Antique cast-iron pieces, however, were built to last and are great finds, even if it may take some work to restore them to usable condition. "Even if a piece looks rough, it can typically be revived," Prince shared. And doing so isn't necessarily as hard as people think. "If someone didn't know how to properly care for a cast-iron pan, they may donate it and leave the problem to someone else. Fortunately, iron can be restored and reseasoned easily. Plus, specific brands, such as Griswold, Lodge, and Wagner, can be worth money," she explained.

While antique cast-iron cookware is exciting to find, that's not to say every piece you run across should be taken home. If a pan is deeply pockmarked, you should pass it up — those pits can't be filled in, and they will cause uneven heat distribution when you cook. Problems like rust or scorched-on food, however, can be remedied with some good old-fashioned scrubbing, followed by proper seasoning using the right kind of oil.