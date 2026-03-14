Beyond Salt & Pepper: Try These 16 Seasonings On Roasted Veggies

Garlic and veggies are a match made in heaven. The bright burst of umami garlic provides just what your favorite produce is craving, and that goes for just about any vegetable you can think of. Admittedly, I'm one of those cooks who uses garlic in almost everything, but there's no denying it has what it takes to turn up flavors to the max when roasting comes into play.

One of the best things about infusing roasted vegetables with garlic is that it comes in many formats, and they all work wonders on the final flavor. From powdered to minced to fresh cloves to caramelized chunks to black garlic, they all do more than get the job done. The potency of garlic, especially with the fresh stuff, is a showstopper, as well. Even a little bit turns up flavor to the max. Translation: There's no way it will go unnoticed. I like to add whole garlic cloves to my pans of veggies while they roast and sprinkle a bit of the powder over them, as well, but, really, any route you take will lead to delicious results.