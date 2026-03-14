Beyond Salt & Pepper: Try These 16 Seasonings On Roasted Veggies
When done just right, roasted veggies of all kinds are drool-worthy delights. Crispy on the edges, deliciously caramelized, and still a touch softer in the middle, they have what it takes to make just about anyone a fan of vegetables — and, yes, that includes Brussels sprouts. However, aside from getting the prep work and cooking technique just right, you also have to consider seasoning.
As it turns out, there is a world of options beyond the standard salt and pepper combo that take roasted veggies from just okay to knock-your-freaking-socks-off. With this in mind, I rounded up a list of the best, tastiest herbs and spices to help make your next batch of roasted veggies everything you could want and more. While a few of them are pretty common, i.e., garlic and onion powder, some are fairly unexpected, like sumac and vanilla. Don't knock them until you try them, though.
1. All things garlic
Garlic and veggies are a match made in heaven. The bright burst of umami garlic provides just what your favorite produce is craving, and that goes for just about any vegetable you can think of. Admittedly, I'm one of those cooks who uses garlic in almost everything, but there's no denying it has what it takes to turn up flavors to the max when roasting comes into play.
One of the best things about infusing roasted vegetables with garlic is that it comes in many formats, and they all work wonders on the final flavor. From powdered to minced to fresh cloves to caramelized chunks to black garlic, they all do more than get the job done. The potency of garlic, especially with the fresh stuff, is a showstopper, as well. Even a little bit turns up flavor to the max. Translation: There's no way it will go unnoticed. I like to add whole garlic cloves to my pans of veggies while they roast and sprinkle a bit of the powder over them, as well, but, really, any route you take will lead to delicious results.
2. Sumac
If you've never had sumac before, it tastes somewhat like citrus, but it has a tangy edge backed by a hint of fruitiness. When described that way, it sounds quite unique, and it is. Even so, it is just what you need to give roasted veggies a citrus-y pop that's a bit out of the ordinary. Plus, not only will it impart yummy flavors, but it is also a deep shade of red, so it gives them a burst of color as well. Since our eyes eat first, that actually goes quite a long way in making roasted veggies more appealing.
To roast veggies properly, they need plenty of space to release moisture without steaming everything around them. What this means is that it isn't always the best idea to add more moisture. If you do, it becomes tricky to get the ideal crispy-edged texture we all strive for. With this in mind, sumac makes an outstanding substitute for citrus when you don't want to add more liquid. It helps brighten flavor and keeps your veggies on the roasting track without introducing further hindrances. It also adds a touch of tang.
3. Vanilla
I don't know about you, but it seems like I can never find ways to use an entire bottle of vanilla extract without going overboard on the baking. That ends now, though, because it is also a fantastic seasoning for roasted vegetables. It sounds a bit strange to add vanilla extract at first, but hear me out because it actually helps in two ways.
First, vanilla extract accentuates the natural sweetness found in a lot of veggies, like carrots and squash. Secondly, the alcohol found in it evaporates while your veggies roast, something that has been known to help you achieve a more ideal caramelized texture and flavor. I'm listening.
Seasoning roasted veggies with vanilla extract is as simple as drizzling a small amount over the top of your sheet pan, along with the olive oil, before baking. You could also make a marinade and toss your veggies in it, but there's no need to complicate things further. A few dashes should do it. As we all know, it's potent stuff, so go easy with it.
4. Ranch seasoning
Americans sure do love ranch dressing. The fact that you can buy dry powdered mixes of the seasoning is proof of that. Even so, it isn't always what we reach for when roasting veggies. I mean, we all know ranch seasoning is tasty on things like popcorn and french fries, but roasted veggies seem a bit out of the ordinary. That doesn't mean the seasoning isn't a shoo-in for that, as well.
Whether you buy a jar or a packet of ranch seasoning, roasted veggies are ready and waiting for you to sprinkle it over the top. However, this is one seasoning I like to wait to add until the very end. When cooked, it loses some of its bright, herby punch, and that's how I like it best. So, the next time you roast a pan of vegetables, reach for the ranch seasoning after they come out of the oven and sprinkle them with the good stuff, generously, I might add.
5. Rosemary
Rosemary is one of the tastiest herbs around. Even if you don't share my enthusiasm for it, seasoning your roasted veggies with it is a no-brainer. It adds both a fresh and savory element that not only complements a world of different vegetables but also accentuates their inherent flavors. And, yes, that goes for ones with earthy or sweet undertones.
When it comes time to season your next pan of roasted veggies, dried rosemary works great. However, fresh rosemary is truly where it's at. You can opt to crunch and sprinkle it over the top or, as I like to do, add whole sprigs to the pan for the second half of the roasting process. Either way, the delicious rosemary flavor will seep into your veggies in expert fashion. My favorite vegetable to add rosemary to is cauliflower, but it's delectable on everything from carrots to broccoli to green beans and beyond.
6. Sugar
The best part about roasted vegetables is the caramelized edges they develop when cooked just right. While this ideal texture and flavor can be challenging to achieve, especially for a novice home cook, there is a seasoning that can help: Sugar. When applied to vegetables before roasting, it helps speed up the caramelization process and ensures you get a more even effect. Considering roasting vegetables typically takes quite some time, even up to 45 minutes for some, such as Brussels sprouts, sugar can be a serious game-changer.
Of course, sugar adds a whole lot of sweetness to your roasted vegetables, as well. This may not be what you are after every time, but sweet roasted carrots are a flavor dream, and that's just one example. You don't have to stick to plain old white or raw sugar, either. Everything from brown sugar to agave nectar to honey makes a wonderfully sweet seasoning for roasted veggies. Sounds like a win-win to me.
7. Sage
Similar to rosemary, but with an earthier flavor profile, sage is another top pick for me when roasting veggies. In addition to the deep savory taste it imparts, it also adds a touch of sweetness that is perfect for veggies of all kinds. It is even phenomenal paired with beets, and we all know it's a tricky veggie to season.
Just like with other herbs, sage loses a lot of its oomph when dried, so fresh sage works best with roasted veggies if you want a serious burst of flavor. Still, if you don't have any on hand (I rarely do), just reach for the jar of the dried stuff on your spice rack and you'll be glad you did. I've found it is easy to go overboard with dried sage, though, so don't coat your veggies with it in excess. If you do, the flavor won't be all wrong, but it could lead to a chalkier texture, and nobody wants that.
8. Italian seasoning
Italian seasoning is a veritable catch-all for all kinds of dishes, and this includes roasted veggies. Unlike many of the other seasonings mentioned on this list, it combines several herbs and spices, providing vegetables with way more than a single flavor upgrade. Just so you know, Italian seasoning blends vary, but for the most part, they contain oregano, basil, thyme, marjoram, and rosemary. Lucky for us, they all add layers of flavor to what could otherwise be a boring pate of roasted vegetables.
Renowned chef Ina Garten has lots of tips for making the best roasted veggies, and one of them is adding thyme. So yeah, Italian seasoning is a shoo-in. It may be in the name, but you don't have to stick to using it with Italian food, either. Thankfully, the savory spices found in your typical blend work well with a world of savory dishes. In fact, I've used it to create everything from Asian-inspired dishes to American-style plates, and every single time, Italian seasoning makes for some mean roasted vegetables.
9. Cajun seasoning or even Old Bay
If you like a bit of heat, Cajun seasoning is the perfect addition to roasted veggies. Just like with Italian seasoning blends, the specific mix of ingredients varies, but for the most part, they all contain cayenne pepper, and it adds a lovely layer of spice that is a surefire winner. Salt, pepper, garlic, and oregano are common inclusions, as well, and some even contain celery. Either way, though, the mix leads to drool-worthy roasted veggies. After all, have you ever had a Cajun dish that lacks flavor?
As someone who grew up on the Chesapeake Bay, I'd be remiss if I didn't add Old Bay Seasoning to our list of outstanding roasted vegetable add-ons as well. It is similar to Cajun seasoning, but tends to be a bit saltier, goes heavier on the celery, and isn't nearly as hot. Actually, it is mildly spicy at best. With this in mind, it's a perfect substitute if you want a boost of well-rounded flavors without making your roasted veggies too hot for someone with a sensitive palate.
10. Lemon pepper
I know this list of roasted veggie seasonings is supposed to span beyond just salt and pepper, but sometimes adding a single ingredient to one of a tried-and-true option is just what you need to make roasted veggies of any kind sing. With this in mind, may I present lemon pepper. Yes, it has lots of pepper in it, but the inclusion of lemon makes all the difference in the end. As a seasoning, it is deliciously bright, and it does wonders in lifting the heaviness of pepper alone.
Green veggies, like asparagus, string beans, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli, are particularly suited to lemon pepper because they boast an earthy flavor that begs for a bright seasoning. The fun doesn't stop there, though. It is also a fantastic choice for everything from bell peppers to carrots to cauliflower, and the list goes on. However, since lemon pepper contains, well, pepper, you'll want to make sure not to go overboard with it. If you find you don't get enough lemon from it, you can always add a squeeze of lemon juice over the top of your roasted veggies at the end.
11. Chili Oil Sprinkle or chili crisp
For all of you out there that really like to turn up the heat, far beyond something like Cajun seasoning, you have plenty of options when it comes to spicing up roasted veggies. However, one of my favorite ways to get the job done is to add Trader Joe's Chili Oil Sprinkle or even good old-fashioned chili crisp. In addition to red chili flakes, they also introduce a nice dose of garlic and onion to the mix.
If you aren't already keen on Trader Joe's Chili Oil Sprinkle, it features all the yummy flavors associated with the condiment. What makes it special, though, is the easy-to-use format. Instead of worrying about coating every vegetable with the oil, you simply sprinkle it over the top and consider it good. Plus, it's one of Trader Joe's best spice blends, so keeping it on hand at all times is something I can't recommend it enough. If you don't live near Trader Joe's, that's okay, too. Just go for a classic chili crunch, and you'll get nearly the same results, at least when it comes to a serious boost in roasted veggie flavor.
12. Nutritional yeast
Nutritional yeast, whether you know it or not, makes a mean seasoning. It boasts a cheesy, umami flavor that tastes great on endless dishes, including roasted vegetables. In addition, and possibly best of all, nutritional yeast also gives your meals a boost in nutrition. According to Harvard Health Publishing, the stuff you buy at the store (not nutritional yeast in its original, all-natural state) is fortified with everything from B vitamins to protein to fiber to niacin and more. I know we are already talking about eating veggies, so you can feel good about them as-is, but a little something extra never hurts, right?
Nutritional yeast is one of the best seasonings for roasted vegetables. They love how easy it is to sprinkle on and call it good. That's just the icing on the cake, though. Or, sprinkle on the veggies, as it would be.
13. Onion powder
When you are looking for a touch of sweetness with your roasted veggies, but don't want to go all the way with something like sugar or honey, onion powder makes a fantastic seasoning. It balances sweet and savory beautifully, especially when it comes to roasted veggies. Even if you have fresh onion mixed in with the other vegetables on your tray already, a little extra powder ensures the flavor stays front and center — just how I like it.
In addition to the sweet and savory elements onion infuses roasted veggies with, it also contributes a healthy dose of umami to anything you are roasting. My favorite ones to season with onion powder are corn, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and carrots, but that only scratches the surface of the humble spice's versatility. Feel free to go wild with it and add it to any veggie you happen to have on the menu. Believe me, you won't regret it. I also recommend choosing a top-notch onion powder. Some of the less expensive ones are seriously lacking in the flavor department.
14. Smoked paprika
Smoked paprika pops up in different cuisines from all around the world, so its versatility is undeniable. Obviously, this means it is a shoo-in for roasted vegetables, as well. As the name suggests, it has a deliciously smoky flavor, but it also comes with a touch of sweetness, a warm earthiness, and just a bit of woodsy goodness — all things that can only make roasted veggies tastier. The bold red color sure won't hurt when it comes to aesthetic appeal, either.
This is another one of the spices that I recommend you don't skimp on. Go for the good stuff if you want the biggest punch and enough of a kick to make you truly happy you applied it to your veggies. I have found time and time again that the cheapest paprikas on store shelves are exactly that: cheap. If you upgrade to a better quality smoked paprika, you won't need much anyway.
15. Cumin, coriander, and maybe cayenne pepper if you like some heat
Seasoning roasted veggies with Mexican spices, like cumin and coriander, is a go-to choice in my home. I love the earthiness of the cumin and the brightness of the coriander, especially when paired. I also swoon for spicy foods, so I'll toss some cayenne pepper on. It provides a slow heat that almost sneaks up on you, and it really rounds out the Mexican flavors. If you don't like heat, though, obviously leave the cayenne pepper out.
If you want to take this seasoning mix even further — um, yes, please! — you can keep building on the Mexican flavor profile and add things like cilantro and a tiny bit of fresh lime juice just before serving your roasted veggies. I probably don't even have to say this, but a sprinkle of cheese never hurts, either. I go for something like cotija because it is a bit salty, and it crumbles easily. With all the extras, you may even be able to make your roasted vegetables the main event, not just a side dish.
16. Curry powder
I couldn't complete this list of seasonings that belong on roasted veggies without mentioning curry powder. For everyone out there who loves some Asian or Indian flair in their food, you already know it's a no-brainer. After all, curry powder is used on countless vegetable dishes, so of course, it can boost your roasted ones, too. It's earthy, bright, just a tiny bit sweet, and can even pack a subtle heat, so yeah. Put it on your roasted veggies, and you won't regret it.
My favorite vegetable to roast with curry powder is cauliflower. It gives it a beautiful golden hue and, as we know, it is important that your food not only tastes good, but looks good, too. Aside from cauliflower, though, the produce section is your oyster. You can sprinkle curry powder on whatever your little heart desires. Just don't get too excited because this is another one of those spices where it is easy to go overboard. Start slow, and taste as you go.