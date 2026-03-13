Boneless Vs Bone-In Vs Spiral Ham: How Do The Cooking Processes Differ?

If you already have a recipe in mind, it's vital you avoid the common mistake of choosing the wrong ham. While there's no clear winner between bone-in, boneless, and spiral-cut ham, each has its own requirements to bring out its full flavors.

All three are the same basic cut, the back thigh of a pig, so their general shape and flavor are fairly comparable. Despite their differences, there are a handful of rules for baking the perfect ham, regardless of its preparation. Best practices like avoiding anything labeled as "in water" and cooking them on their flattest side deliver the best flavor and make cooking easy, but the real changes come down to timing and temperature. Boneless and spiral varieties are usually fully-cooked, so all you have to worry about is nailing the perfect glaze. Bone-in ones can be either raw or partially cooked, and while their thick bones might mean more taste, this also means they'll take longer to reach a food-safe temperature.

Bone-in hams allow you a bit more customization in their final flavor profile, whether that's through seasoning or the cooking method, such as baking versus smoking. Still, you can flavor spiral and boneless cuts quite thoroughly, though via the glaze or sauce. Regardless of the type, most recipes call for baking a ham between 12 and 20 minutes a pound at about 325 degrees Fahrenheit until it reaches an optimum, food-safe temperature.